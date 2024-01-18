Australian Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Stefanos Tsitsipas playing? - Day 6, Round 3

Some of the most well-known names in tennis, led by Novak Djokovic, headline Day 6 of the 2024 Australian Open.

It hasn't been a walk in the park for Djokovic so far, as he was tested by Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin in his first two rounds. However, he did just enough to make it past them. It's only going to get tougher for him from here on out. Up next for the Serb is 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Gauff has been in pretty great form and hasn't lost a match this year so far. She'll look to continue the momentum against Alycia Parks in the third round. Last year's Australian Open finalist, Stefanos Tsitsipas, will be in action on Friday as well. Luca Van Assche stands between the Greek and a place in the fourth round.

With the top names in the game all set to take to the court on Friday, here's a look at their schedules for the day:

Coco Gauff vs Alycia Parks match schedule

Gauff and Parks' third round contest is scheduled second on Margaret Court Arena. There is a possibility of a delayed start should the prior men's singles match go the distance.

Date: January 19, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 18, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: Approx. 2:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 a.m. GMT, 8:30 a.m. IST.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Luca Van Assche match schedule

Tsitsipas and Van Assche will play the second match of the day on Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Date: January 19, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 18, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: Approx. 2:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 a.m. GMT, 8:30 a.m. IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry match scheudule

Djokovic and Etcheverry will kick off the night session at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Date: January 19, 2024.

Time: 7:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. GMT and 1:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Alycia Parks at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

