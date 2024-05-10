"Awful luck";"She's never been that fit of a player" - Fans react to Elena Rybakina withdrawing from Italian Open 2024 with injury

Elena Rybakina officially withdrew from the 2024 Italian Open due to illness. Fans reacted to the Kazakh's withdrawal with support but they were not surprised.

Rybakina is in fine form on clay as she won the Stuttgart Open and put up a strong display in Madrid to reach the semifinal. In Rome, Rybakina is known to suffer from allergies. The Kazakh was not looking well during the media duties as well.

Rybakina, who is the defending champion in Rome, officially withdrew from the tournament on the day her defense was scheduled to begin. She cited illness as the reason and claimed she did not feel fit enough to compete.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Italian Open posted the news about Rybakina's withdrawal. Fans commented on the post and poured in their support for the World No. 4 but they were not surprised by her withdrawal.

Many fans noticed her troubles during media day and had a hint of what was coming.

"Not surprising unfortunately, she didn't seem well during her media day and mentioned the allergy struggles she faces in Rome, wrote one fan.

"Ahhhh, that explains why she was so unwell looking," wrote another.

"She looks tired on press conferences so nihil novi. Speedy recovery Elena!" wrote a third fan.

"I was so certain she would either withdraw or retire during a match here. I knew she couldn't go back to back Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome. She has never been that fit of a player. Too bad though," wrote a fourth fan.

"Get well soon! It was evident from her interview few days back that she's not feeling well. She tried to shake it off by practicing. Good decision not to force her body more," wrote a fifth fan.

"Awful luck for her having this take her out now at both the 1000s she was defending. Even more frustrating knowing how good she’s been all year even coming right off illnesses. Hope for her sake she can stay healthy for the summer swings," wrote yet another.

Elena Rybakina's replacement Oceane Dodin retired from the Italian Open clash against Irina-Camelia Begu

Elena Rybakina at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Elena Rybakina was scheduled to begin her Italian Open defense against Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round. However, after her withdrawal, the Kazakh was replaced by lucky loser Oceane Dodin.

On a bizarre day for Begu, she had another opponent retire. Frenchwoman Dodin could not even complete a set before she was forced to retire due to an injury.

As a result, Begu moved into the third round. She will face 27th-seed Elise Martins on Sunday, May 12.