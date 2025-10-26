"Baby joker behavior";"Truly weird" - Jannik Sinner raises eyebrows with fans after cramping issues resurface despite Vienna title win 

Jannik Sinner’s visible signs of physical struggle in his left hamstring during the Vienna Open final left fans concerned about his recurring cramps. Nevertheless, Sinner won the title, defeating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three-setter.

Jannik Sinner isn't a stranger to retiring from his matches due to injuries, particularly involving his hamstring. At the Shanghai Masters, he was in contention with Tallon Griekspoor in the third round when he felt a sharp pain in his thigh area, demanding immediate attention, two hours and 36 minutes into the game.

The Italian was helped off the court and missed his chance to win the title. A similar scene took place at the Vienna Open final, where he began showing signs of physical struggle and took unconventional measures mid-match, such as drinking pickle juice to numb the pain.

X fans highlighted the pattern and wondered why his team hasn’t taken any action regarding his consistent cramps yet. A fan wrote:

"Something really has to be done about Sinner's cramping issue by his team. They need to address it. It's truly weird for this to be consistently bothering a player as good as he is."

Another fan called Sinner’s cramp an act and also labeled him a ‘liar.’

"Liar, liar pants on fire. There is nothing wrong with him. Baby joker behaviour smh."

Another fan chimed in and wrote:

"Sinner ... starting to cramp. It's only been 2 hours (albeit at a furious pace). And they're indoors. Oy."

Here are some other reactions:

"stop this, cant take this anymore," a fan tweeted.

"bad decision rehiring ferrara tbh," commented a fan.

Jannik Sinner shared his feelings after winning the Vienna Open title

Sinner at the Erste Bank Open 2025 - Day 9: Final - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner, who won his first Vienna Open title in 2023, staged a stellar comeback in this year’s edition, defeating Zverev for the ATP 500 win. It was the Italian’s fourth title of the year, as he extended his indoor hard-court winning streak to 21. Having faced a roadblock en route to the title, Sinner shared how difficult it was for him to stay on course, but he didn’t lose hope.

“It was very difficult of course. The most important thing was to not give up and try to stay there. Try to see what the situation was. I just tried to make the right choices at the right time. I think that was the key today. Serving well and saving energy in my service games was important too," he said. (via ATP Tour)

Jannik Sinner was previously in contention at the Six Kings Slam, where he successfully defended his title after defeating Carlos Alcaraz.

