"Barbie problems" - Venus Williams jokes about her ensemble as she sports all-pink to win opening match at Cincinnati Open 2023

Venus Williams recently joked about her decision to wear a vibrant all-pink outfit during her opening match at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

In the first round of the ongoing WTA 1000 in Cincinnati, Williams emerged victorious by defeating World No.16 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 in just under two hours on Monday.

It was the former world No. 1's first victory against a top 20 player since she achieved the feat at the same event in 2019 by defeating the then-defending champion Kiki Bertens. Following that remarkable win, Williams experienced a string of defeats in her next 10 matches against top 20 opponents.

Venus Williams improved her season record to three wins and five losses after beating Kudermetova. Her last victory before Monday's triumph was against Camila Giorgi at the Birmingham Classic in June.

The official page of the Cincinnati Open recently took to social media to share a couple of pictures of the seven-time Grand Slam champion donning an all-pink ensemble for her match against Veronika Kudermetova. Williams also sported pink hair and complemented her look with a vibrant shade of bright red lipstick.

"Pretty in Pink 🎀 #CincyTennis," the official page of Cincinnati Open captioned their Instagram post.

Williams re-shared Cincinnati Open's post on her Instagram story and jokingly wrote:

"Barbi problems ;)."

Venus Williams' Instagram story

"She knows what I have inside of me" - Venus Williams discloses how sister Serena Williams has been supporting her as she makes 2R at Cincinnati Open

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Following her win against Veronika Kudermetova, Venus Williams spoke about the invaluable support and encouragement she receives from her sister, Serena Williams.

The 43-year-old stated that she wished that Serena was there to witness the win. She expressed the unwavering support and motivation she receives from her sister, urging her to reclaim her former glory.

Additionally, Venus Williams disclosed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion also sent her a congratulatory message following her remarkable comeback victory.

“She texted me after. She had a lot of encouraging words to say. She just is encouraging me to, you know, just to rise to be my best, because she believes in me and she knows what I have inside of me,” the World No. 533 said at the post-match press conference.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion proceeded to acknowledge the profound significance of her sister's unwavering belief in her.

“It's nice to have obviously her, because she knows and she knows what position I'm in and what it's like to be in this position. She knows what it's like to have something to give, but, like, you just need that opportunity. So, it's nice that she believes in me,” she said.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"