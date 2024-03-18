Tennis legend Serena Williams's former coach Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her admiration for Daniil Medvedev’s performance in the 2024 BNP Paribas Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev, despite finishing late in his semifinal match against Tommy Paul, put on an impressive performance in the final. This resilience and determination, according to Stubbs, sets Medvedev apart as a "special player".

Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, March 17, to praise Medvedev’s ability to bounce back after long hours on the court.

"Damn I tell ya. Daniil Medvedev is a special player. He finished late last night and my god he’s come out on fire! 🔥 up on the baseline, smacking grounders and looks the fresher! He’s unbelievable!" Stubbs wrote.

The 52-year-old was referring to the World No. 4's late-night finish at his semifinal match against 17th-seeded Paul, eventually winning 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 after two hours and 24 minutes to reach his second consecutive Indian Wells final.

In a subsequent tweet, Stubbs clarified that her praise for Medvedev was not a slight on Alcaraz. She said she was simply impressed by the Russian's ability to consistently play long hours and still maintain a high level of performance, referring to his late-night match finishes at the 2024 Australian Open which led to him withdrawing from the Rotterdam Open due to exhaustion.

"Guys just because I say Meddy[Daniil Medvedev ] is special is not a slight on Carlitos [Carlos Alcaraz ]. I’m just impressed how this dude plays hours and always seems to be the guy finishing at midnight and having to bounce back! Look at the Aussie open for example. He’s just a bloody great example of a true pro!" she wrote.

Despite Medvedev’s commendable performance, he lost in the final to defending champion Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will now battle it out in Miami

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev will be defending his title at the 2024 Miami Open, which will start on Wednesday, March 20.

Medvedev will make his sixth appearance in the tournament where he has a 15-4 win-loss record and won more than $1.6 million in prize money. Last year, the Russian defeated Roberto Carballes Baena, Alex Molcan, Quentin Halys, Christopher Eubanks, and Karen Khachanov en route to the final, where he stunned Italian Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, won the tournament back in 2022 by defeating current World No. 9 Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4. The Spaniard will be making his fourth appearance in Miami where he has a 10-2 win-loss record and won more than $1.5 million in prize money.