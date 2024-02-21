Andy Roddick has come in Carlos Alcaraz's defense following the Spaniard's loss in the semifinal of the Argentina Open 2024.

Alcaraz had a shaky start to his campaign in Buenos Aires as he earned his first win clumsily. He defeated Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 7-5 in his opener but lost his serve four times and faced nine break points. Also, he created a staggering 18 break points but could only convert seven.

The Spaniard then overcame Italy's Andrea Vavassori 7-6(1), 6-1 in the quarterfinal but not without a tiebreak drama in the opening set. Eventually, his title defense concluded with a 7-6(2), 6-3 loss to Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals.

Andy Roddick dissected Carlos Alcaraz's performance with tennis journalist Jon Wertheim in the latest episode of the Served with Andy Roddick Podcast.

"Alcaraz played, I thought, two pretty ordinary matches that he won. Weird errors at times, you know, trying different things, going in and out of strategies. It felt like he was searching a little bit and then Jarry kind of just took it to him and he took an uncharacteristic loss," Roddick said (at 19:01).

The American revealed stumbling upon negative opinions on Carlos Alcaraz's future and comparison with Jannik Sinner. He then defended the two-time Grand Slam champion, saying: (at 19:19)

"I'm reading comments and it's, you know, 'Sinner's never going to lose again', and 'Alcaraz isn't what we thought'. And I just think all of that commentary, Sinner is Sinner, he's awesome. But because he's playing well doesn't mean that Alcaraz is never going to play great again. It's kind of dumb to look at his resume and then freak out over a loss somewhere."

"Carlos Alcaraz's allowed to play well sometimes and then play badly six months later" - Andy Roddick

Carlos Alcaraz

In the aforementioned episode of the Served with Andy Roddick podcast, Andy Roddick further rendered even the hype around Carlos Alcaraz before he won the US Open 2022 fanciful.

Roddick noted that the Spaniard was touted to win more Major titles than legends like Andre Agassi [8], Ivan Lendl [8], Jimmy Connors [8], John McEnroe [7], Boris Becker [6], and Stefan Edberg [6].

"I remember I was at the US Open two years ago before Alcaraz had won a Major, but there was a lot of hype around him, 'Well, Alcaraz's going to win 10 majors'. I'm like, 'He hasn't won a single major yet. And you're putting him ahead of names like Agassi, Lendl, McEnroe, Connors, Becker, and Edberg'," Roddick said. [at 20:06]

The American continued:

"So, I think the reality with which we approach conversations is… or the lack of reality is insane. Like he [Carlos Alcaraz] is allowed to work, he's allowed to play well sometimes and then play badly six months later," Roddick added.