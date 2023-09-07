Martina Navratilova recently took to social media to praise Rafael Nadal after a video of him cleaning a claycourt after a practice session resurfaced earlier on Thursday, September 7.

Navratilova won 59 Majors across singles, doubles and mixed doubles in her career and retired from the sport in 2006. The Czech-American rejoiced as she reposted a video of the Spaniard tidying up the baseline of a court with a drag mat following an arduous practice session at his academy in 2020.

Navratilova also added that she had herself cleaned the courts "thousands of times" during her heyday.

"Been there, done that. Thousands of times, Vamos Rafa!," Navratilova tweeted along with a smile emoticon.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal has attracted rich plaudits from both tennis pundits and fans over the years, thanks to his grounded nature. In another example of his humble behavior, the Spaniard was seen helping ball boys clean the center court in Flushing Meadows during the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day last year.

Expand Tweet

While these kinds of tasks are not beyond the wit of any professional player, they only aggrandize Nadal's image as a great role model.

In the past, the 22-time Major winner has also shown his benevolent side by helping the less fortunate during their time of need. In 2018, Nadal took part in a clean-up operation after deadly flash floods ravaged his hometown in Mallorca.

The 37-year-old had also set up an education institute in Anantapur, India a few years ago in a bid to provide basic healthcare and nutritional supplements to children in the area.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal's 2023 ATP tour season was derailed by a serious hip injury

Rafael Nadal waves to his fans after exiting the 2023 Australian Open in the second round

The Spaniard has been out of action ever since injuring his hips during a practice session earlier in 2023. He subsequently underwent arthroscopic surgery to rectify the problem later, but is looking down a long road of rehabilitation before he can compete on the ATP tour again.

Rafael Nadal only played four matches this year, losing three of them to Cameron Norrie, Alex de Minaur, and Mackenzie McDonald respectively. The last of those three losses came in straight sets at this year's Australian Open, where the 37-year-old had reigned supreme in 2022.

The Spaniard has not played since the Melbourne Slam, choosing to sit out of this year's European claycourt swing — including Roland Garros, where he has triumphed 14 times during his illustrious career.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here