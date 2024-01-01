Naomi Osaka returned the love showered by fans during her opening-round win at the 2024 Brisbane International. The win marked the former World No. 1's return to court after a 15-month sabbatical during which she gave birth to her daughter Shai.

Osaka locked horns with Germany's Tamara Korpatsch and triumphed 6-3, 7-6(9). In a post-match on-court interview, the Japanese was asked how she felt upon experiencing the fandom once again. She expressed her gratitude for the support and said she wanted to "return as much love" as she received.

"I feel like the last couple years I played before I had my daughter, I didn’t return as much love as I was given. That’s what I want to do in this chapter. I just really appreciate people coming out and people knowing me and cheering for me," Osaka said.

"There was a time I was a little kid, just trying to watch my role models play. So it feels really surreal sometimes to be playing on these courts."

Expand Tweet

On a lighter note, the interviewer asked if she found playing tennis easier than putting her newborn daughter to sleep. The four-time Grand Slam champion admitted she found it easier to play tennis.

“Shai likes to fight her sleep. So I’d say preferably playing tennis over changing diapers,” Osaka laughed.

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka will next play Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the Brisbane International.

Naomi Osaka receives parenting tips from Allyson Felix

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Brisbane International

Naomi Osaka received parenting guidance from fellow athlete Allyson Felix.

The track and field star with 11 Olympic medals to her name, gave birth to her first child in November 2018. Felix was still competing at the time and returned to international events in July of the very next year. She was also crowned World Champion in September 2019.

Osaka recently opened up about the challenges of juggling a career and motherhood. She sought inspiration from Felix both as a mother of two and an athlete.

"For athletic moms, I actually talked to Allyson Felix. She had a lot of really good advice. I talked to her a lot before the birth and then after the birth. I see her and all the incredible things she does. She's paved the way for a lot of us,” Osaka said as per Eurosport.

"She's having her second child too, but just watching her grow even beyond being an athlete, being a business woman I think is so incredible. It's opened my eyes to how strong moms are,” she added.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline