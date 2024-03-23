"Being with you is always a joy" - Carlos Alcaraz elated to cross paths with Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo at Miami Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz was thrilled on meeting with Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo at the Miami Open.

The duo met at an event organized by the Brazilian financial services company Itau, who are sponsors of the Miami Open. The men's World No. 2 also recently became an ambassador of the company, joining his colleague Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Carlos Alcaraz shared images of himself and Ronaldo on Instagram, with the latter holding a tennis racket in one of them. The Spaniard wrote that meeting the 47-year-old was "always a joy".

“An idol is a reference and inspiration towards the future! Being with @ronaldo is always a joy! Let's go @itau!” Carlos Alcaraz captioned.

Ronaldo retired from professional soccer in 2011 after a highly decorated career that saw him win two Ballon d'Ors and lift two World Cups with Brazil in 1994 and 2002.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Roberto Carballés Baena in second round of Miami Open 2024

The World No. 2 at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz entered the Miami Open as the top seed following his successful title defense in Indian Wells, where he beat Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Spaniard received a bye to the second round by virtue of being one of the seeded players. Here, he will face compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena, who defeated Aleksandar Vukic 7-6(2), 6-3 in the opening round. Whoever out of the two comes out on top, will take on either Gael Monfils or 33rd seed Jordan Thompson in the third round of the Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz began his 2024 season at the Australian Open where his journey was cut short by Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz also reached the semifinals of the Argentina Open but was knocked out by eventual runner-up Nicolas Jarry.

Later, he competed at the Rio Open but sustained an ankle injury during his first-round match against Thiago Monteiro. He currently has 12 wiins out of 15 matches so far in the 2024 season.

Following his triumph in Indian Wells, Alcaraz is currently 920 points behind World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings. The Spaniard will be defending 360 points at the Miami Open, having reached the quarterfinals in 2023, where he was defeated by Jannik Sinner. He previously won the Masters 1000 event in 2022 by beating Casper Ruud in the final.