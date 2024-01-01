Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle sent the American a Ted Lasso-inspired motivational message ahead of his United Cup tie.

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy drama-based TV show on Apple TV.

Riddle took to her Instagram stories to send her support to the 26-year-old before his 2024 United Cup match against Australia's Alex de Minaur.

In a mirror selfie, the influencer can be seen. On the mirror, written on yellow paper is the word "BELIEVE". The World No. 10 can be spotted as well in the background. This is similar to the sign that TV show Ted Lasso's titular character Ted Lasso used to inspire his players.

Source- Morgan Riddle's Instagram account

A still from the TV show Ted Lasso

Riddle is an influencer and content creator by profession. She regularly travels with Fritz on his tours and can often be seen cheering on him. Riddle also creates videos for YouTube, where she gives a peek at the behind-the-scenes of tour life.

Fritz had a good start to the 2024 season at the United Cup, winning his first match against Cameron Norrie. It was a must-win match for Team USA as they were 1-0 down to Great Britain. He, however, lost to Alex de Minaur in his second match.

Taylor Fritz and Team USA's 2024 United Cup journey

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 United Cup

Team USA include Jessica Pegula, Denis Kudla, Alycia Parks, Rajeev Ram, and Desirae Krawczyk, with David Witt as coach. They overcame Team Great Britain in an emphatic 2-1 victory, coming back from a 1-0 deficit.

Jessica Pegula lost to Katie Boulter in three sets. A 7-6(5),6-4 win from Taylor Fritz leveled the tie. Then Fritz up paired with Pegula to defeat Boulter and Neal Skupski 1-6, 7-6(4),[10-7] to seal the victory.

Fritz's second match was against Alex de Minaur where he lost in straight sets. The Australian now leads the head-to-head 5-3.

Team USA are the defending champions after winning the inaugural edition last year. They defeated Team Poland in the semifinals and then defeated Italy in the final to take home the trophy.