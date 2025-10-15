Belinda Bencic gets rape threats, called a 'prostitute' & worse by angry gamblers after 3 hour-marathon at Ningbo Open

Belinda Bencic received 'rape' threats, besides being called a 'prostitute' after her last sixteen win against Yullia Starodubtseva at the Ningbo Open. The Swiss player played at the Wuhan Open last, losing to Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16.

Belinda Bencic had a decent 2025 campaign, making the Australian Open semifinals and claiming the Abu Dhabi Open title. She posted consistent results in the Asian hard-court swing and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open. Following the three-hour thriller, where she defeated Starodubtseva, the 28-year-old shared abuse messages she has received on social media.

Hate messages aren't uncommon for players, as they often come from betters or gamblers who lose. In a series of Instagram stories, Bencic posted a 'rape' threat she received from a user, and also shared the screenshot of someone calling her a 'prostitute'.

"No play tennis please loserrrrr!" a user wrote in her direct message.

Bencic said that it was the most decent one she got out of thousands of inappropriate ones, and took a dig at the user's profile, writing:

"This is the nicest one I got today. Thank you @madchen_alexa Nice influencer profile btw"

She further posted an offensive message from another user, who slammed the Swiss's playing style and suggested that 'prostitution' would be fitting for her.

"I want to give you some advice. You don't know how to hold a racket, do I advise you to hold dicks. You have a bright future and I think you have a lot of experience as a prostitute."

Bencic firmly replied:

"I dont usually post this here, but today i feel like it. Just a few out of tousands. Why not @ahmad.moumani"

Another user dropped a rape threat, writing:

"1000 niggaz must rape... dirty bitch"

The Grand Slam semifinalist wondered how a parent could write something like it.

"On another note. Coming from someone who has kids... @ale75danca"

Belinda Bencic receives abusive messages; Instagram - @belindabencic

Previously, players like Sloane Stephens also talked about the slew of angry and hateful comments she received from social media users.

Belinda Bencic came to the public eye for her heated exchange with Coco Gauff at the China Open

Bencic and Gauff at the 2025 China Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic and Coco Gauff got into a heated exchange during the fourth round of the China Open. In the second set, the Swiss was preparing to serve when she was deterred by the crowd cheering for her American opponent. While Gauff countered, saying that the stadium was not disruptive, Bencic snapped and blamed her opponent and her team for chatting and causing distractions.

"No one’s talking to you! She’s talking to me. … Your team is chatting. I’m too old for these mind games, okay!”

Gauff later shared that her team informed her that Belinda Bencic had told them to “shut up,” but the American denied hearing it. Following that, the reigning French Open champion revealed that she would like to draw a line under the exchange.

