"Ben Shelton, 21, more mature than Novak Djokovic, 36yo old grown man" - Fans react to American refusing to comment after Serb's latest jibe

Ben Shelton’s take on Novak Djokovic’s recent claims on their controversial 2023 US Open meeting has impressed tennis fans online.

Shelton and Djokovic locked horns for the first time in a high-stakes semifinal at the 2023 US Open. The Serb, who dismissed the home favorite in straight-sets celebrated the win by copying the youngster's ‘dialed-in’ celebration.

The controversial move rubbed the tennis world the wrong way, but Novak Djokovic had dismissed the incident at the time by stating that he “stole” the gesture because he loved it.

A few days back, however, the World No. 1 revealed the real reason he copied Ben Shelton’s celebration. He stated that the American being disrespectful during the match was the cause of his reaction.

Shelton, who is currently contesting the 2024 Australian Open, fielded questions regarding the matter after his opening round win on Monday, January 15. Dismissing the constant media pestering, the 21-year-old indicated that he had moved on from the incident.

"I don't really have anything else to say on the whole US Open situation," Ben Shelton said in his press conference. "I feel like I've been asked about it constantly in the last four or five months. I feel like I've said my piece on the matter. I would rather just let it settle and move forward."

He added that his focus was on the task at hand in the Grand Slam Down Under.

"We're in Australia now, and we're at the Australian Open and not the US Open anymore,” he added. "Everyone can have their opinion on who I am or how I act. But, yeah, I don't know. I don't have an answer to your question."

Several tennis fans were impressed by the American’s firm and “mature” response. Many even called out Novak Djokovic for holding onto the four-month-old incident.

“Ben Shelton, a 21-year-old young adult is more mature than a Djokovic, 36yo old grown man,” one fan said.

Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton through to the second round of Australian Open 2024

The American and the Serb pictured at the 2023 US Open

Both Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton are through to the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. The Serb and the American are drawn in the same quarter, and are headed for a potential fourth-round clash.

The 36-year-old, who is in quest for an eleventh title at the tournament and a 25th Grand Slam overall, defeated 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round on Sunday, January 14. He will now face Aussie home hope Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the third round on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shelton, who is defending points from his quarterfinal run from 2023, earned a 6-2, 7-6 (2), 7-5 win over veteran Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday. He will next face Aussie Christopher O’Connell.

