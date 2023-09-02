As Ben Shelton advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Aslan Karatsev, he reflected on the deeper values that underpin his approach to the sport and life in general.

Amid discussions of technique and strategy, Shelton took a moment to focus on the value of character.

"I think that's something that's really important for me, is to make sure I'm still being a good person," Shelton said.

He attributed this lesson to his collegiate tennis experience, which he says taught him the importance of being selfless and lifting those around him.

Ben Shelton emphasized that the tour can be an environment that encourages self-centeredness, as the player is often at the core of a team.

"It's easy to be self-centered out here on this tour," he said. "Everything revolves around the players. You have a team around you. It's easy to become self-centered."

The 20-year-old believes that the manners and attitudes he adopts off the court are as critical as his performances on it.

"I think college taught me a lot about being a better person and being good to the people around me, not just focusing on myself and my own success or personal gain," he added.

Ben Shelton said that this includes extending courtesy to everyone from door holders to security staff at the venues he plays.

While he's aware of the physical and emotional demands of the sport, particularly in a major tournament like the US Open, Shelton stressed the value of remaining grounded.

"Every time you get a win at a major, it's like a big relief," he said.

Yet, Shelton also pointed out the importance of having a day off between each singles match to refresh emotionally and physically.

Interestingly, Ben Shelton described a balanced schedule as crucial to his ongoing growth as a tennis player, saying:

"I've kind of figured out the things that I like and how to find that right balance."

Having played numerous tournaments internationally this year, he acknowledges the significant role these experiences play in honing his skills and perspective.

The young American will face Tommy Paul in the next round of the US Open, a player he considers to be "a guy who has every shot in the book."

Ben Shelton serves up 147 mph ace in the journey to the fourth round

Ben Shelton in action at US Open

Ben Shelton defeated Aslan Karatsev on Friday to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in his career.

Shelton, who was eliminated in the opening round of last year's tournament, showcased an impressive performance against Karatsev, securing the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. The highlight was a left-handed serve clocked at 147 mph, setting the record for the fastest serve of the tournament.

The 20-year-old, formerly placed at No. 36 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, won 86% of his first-serve points during the two-hour and 20-minute match.

According to Ben Shelton, he felt the performance was one of his strongest serving days, notably achieving the highest number of aces in a single match in his career.

He also said that this extraordinary feat occurred just a day after John Isner, a well-known server in the sport, played his final match, jokingly crediting Isner for leaving behind some serving magic.

Ben Shelton's next hurdle will be fellow American Tommy Paul in the fourth round, a competitor he has faced in the past. Shelton advanced to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year but was ultimately bested by Paul.

While speaking to the crowd, Shelton expressed his pride in representing America, stating that the atmosphere at the US Open is incomparable and that he appreciates the continued support.

Rising steadily in the ranks, he has moved up 11 spots since May, when he achieved his career-high at No. 35. With his current performance, Shelton has placed himself in a promising position for the Next Gen ATP Finals, as he is now fifth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Next Gen Race To Jeddah.