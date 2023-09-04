Ben Shelton recently stated that it is of utmost importance to him to treat people with respect and make a positive impact on children.

Shelton defeated fellow American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 50 minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium to propel himself into the quarterfinals of the US Open. The win also makes him the youngest American man in over two decades to reach this stage of the American Major.

During the on-court post-match interview, Ben Shelton talked about wanting to become more than just a tennis player. He expressed his desire to not only entertain the audience with his performance but also to be a compassionate human being.

The World No. 47 expressed his intention to treat others with kindness and leave a positive influence on the younger generation. Moreover, he aspires to inspire countless young individuals to cultivate a fervor for tennis through witnessing his gameplay.

"I learned that it’s really important for me that I’m not just a tennis player. I don’t just, you know, put on a show on the court or win a lot of matches but I treat people the right way and make an impact on a lot of the young kids. So, I hope there’s a lot of young people in the crowd that develop a passion for tennis when they watch me play," Shelton said.

The 20-year-old also mentioned that, despite the intense situations he faced during his match, the people in his box remained calm and composed because "there’s no panic" there.

Ben Shelton expressed gratitude towards his father Bryan Shelton, his mother, sister, Florida coach Mat Cloer, Zac Evenden, and his friends for their presence and unwavering support.

"We don’t panic over here in this box in the corner. There’s no panic over there. I stole him away from the university this year and I'm just really thankful to have all the guys out here. My dad’s up there but also the one of the Florida coaches Mat Cloer came to support me today. Zac Evenden in my box all week, my mom, my sister and some friends as well. So thank you all for your part that you play in this," Shelton said.

Ben Shelton breaks his own record for fastest US Open 2023 serve with 149mph ace

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton delivered a thunderous 149mph ace during his fourth-round match against Tommy Paul on Sunday, breaking his own record for the fastest serve at the 2023 US Open. This remarkable feat surpassed his previous achievement of a 147mph serve in the third round against Aslan Karatsev.

Shelton's performance against Paul started off rather poorly, as he lost the first three games of the match. However, he made a remarkable comeback and clinched the opening set 6-4. The second set was dominated by Shelton, as he swiftly took a commanding 2-0 lead with a convincing 6-3 set victory.

The third set commenced with a swift break of serve by Ben Shelton, propelling him to a commanding 3-1 lead against Tommy Paul.

In his subsequent service game, at a score of 15-0, the World No. 47 unleashed a blistering 149mph serve right, marking the fastest serve witnessed thus far in this year's edition at Flushing Meadows.

Furthermore, Ben Shelton astoundingly delivered yet another 149 mph serve in the very next game, just a few points after his previous one.