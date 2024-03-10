"Ben Shelton knows he has no chance of winning a medal on clay" - Fans appalled at American's 'terrible take' on participating in 2024 Paris Olympics

Ben Shelton will most likely skip the 2024 Paris Olympics due to the hectic tennis schedule.

During a press conference at the Indian Wells Masters, where Shelton is currently participating, the American spoke about possibly skipping the prestigious event.

"I'd say now I'm leaning towards not going this year if I were to make it. I thinks it's tough in the tennis schedule this year," he said.

According to the 21-year-old, the timing and the surface of the 2024 Paris Olympics are the two factors that have contributed to his stance.

"I'll be in Europe for two months leading up to Wimbledon and then after, you know, I want to prepare and really get ready for the US Open," he said. "So having to go back to Europe to play on clay, a different surface, you know, it kind of messes up a few lead-up tournaments to the US Open."

The World No. 16, however, said he would want to play at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on hardcourt.

"I would want to play in LA in 2028, which is on the same side of the world as the US Open and on the same surface," he added.

Ben Shelton's words have not gone down well with several tennis fans, who have slammed the American on social media. One user opined that Shelton is well aware of his lack of ability on clay.

"He knows he has no chance of winning a medal on clay so it's better playing on USA hard court tournament," they wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user blatantly criticized the American's stance.

"That's a terrible take sorry," they wrote.

Another fan questioned Shelton's assumption that he would be ranked among the top four American players in 2028.

"Very bold to assume you’d be top 4 in your country 4 years from now. Anything could happen. If I qualify for the Olympics, I’m going for the experience alone," they wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions critical of the 2023 US Open semifinalist:

Francisco Cerundolo challenge awaits Ben Shelton at the Indian Wells Masters

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Ben Shelton started his Indian Wells Masters campaign against teenager Jakub Mensik in the Round of 64. Mensik stunned Shelton to win the first set. However, the American stormed back into the contest and took the next two sets to reach the Round of 32, where he will face Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

Sixteenth seed Shelton and twenty-second seed Cerundolo have never faced each other on the ATP tour. The Argentine set up the clash with Shelton after his encounter against Alexander Shevchenko in the previous round came to a premature end, with the Kazakh retiring due to illness.