Bengaluru Open 2024: Sumit Nagal goes down in semis; Ramkumar Ramanathan-Saketh Myneni wins successive doubles Challenger

Sumit Nagal's terrific run in the Indian season was halted by World No. 204 Stefano Napolitano in the Bengaluru Open 2024 semifinal at the KSLTA Tennis Stadium in Cubbon Park on Saturday, February 17.

Napolitano was a treat to watch with his insistent hits even when Sumit was leading the first set at three. He broke twice and the volleys near the net were too impressive to be ignored. It also left Sumit thinking that his plans needed more precision against the Italian who was sending the balls lower down the court.

A tiebreak was enforced by the Italian and he raced away with 7-6 (2) to take advantage against a crowd that wasn't in his favor. Although Sumit was agile in his moment to return some thunderous counters, the Italian played some skiddy strokes to outsmart the World No.98.

At 4-4 in the second set, Napolitano held to his serve before Sumit committed two forehand errors in the do-or-die game. The Italian sensed a moment of jubilation after Sumit failed to breach the net. This brought an end to his eight-match winning streak, and also his aim to bag his second successive Challenger at home.

"It was going to be a tough match by physical (strength) because he (Sumit Nagal) likes to play lots of long rallies," Napolitano told reporters after his straight-set wins against Sumit. "I was really close to losing both sets, it could have gone his way. So you need to be ready, play hard, keep belief, and put on court what you can."

Sumit Nagal reflected on losing his only match in the last two weeks.

"Didn't play the way I wanted to play today. (It) happens sometimes. If I can overcome these match situations then I think I will be in a better spot," he said. "Right now it's just to focus a lot on recovery - massage, ice bath, resting, a lot of sleeping, eating good food."

In the men's doubles final later in the night, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni prevailed over the French pair of Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine and Maxime Janvier 6-3, 6-4. This was the second doubles Challenger title for the Indians in as many weeks (Chennai Open last week).

Ramkumar Ramathan and Saketh Myneni (left) holding the Bengaluru Open doubles Challenger title. Image: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru Open 2024 Results - February 17

Singles

Semifinal: Sumit Nagal (India) lost to Stefano Napolitano (Italy) 6-7 (2) - 4-6

Semifinal: Oriol Roca Batalla (Spain) lost to Seongchan Hong (South Korea) 3-6, 6-3, 3-6

Doubles

Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (India) beat Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine/Maxime Janvier 6-3, 6-4

Bengaluru Open 2024 Schedule - February 18

Singles

Seongchan Hong (South Korea) vs Stefano Napolitano (Italy) - Starts at 6 PM (IST)