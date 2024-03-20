Tennis fans have reacted to Aryna Sabalenka facing Paula Badosa in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open following her boyfriend and former ice hockey player, Konstantin Koltsov's death.

On Monday, March 18, it was reported that Koltsov died at the age of just 42. Initially, the cause of his death was unknown, but a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department later stated that Koltsov's death had been ruled as an "apparent suicide" with no foul play suspected.

This unexpected loss of Koltsov left many shocked with questions arising about Sabalenka's participation in the Miami Open. Putting the speculation surrounding her participation in the Miami 1000 tournament following Koltsov's death to rest, Sabalenka was seen practicing on the courts at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The World No. 2 is set to begin her campaign in Florida in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, where she will face her close friend Paula Badosa.

Tennis fans were pleased to see Badosa as Sabalenka's opponent in her Miami opener, given the circumstances. They took to social media to express their opinions on the same.

One fan mentioned that facing the Spaniard was the best opening match Sabalenka could have asked for, as she would have the support of her close friend.

"It truly is the best first round Aryna could hope for, to have a close friend and emotional support across the net," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan noted that the match would be "emotional" for both players.

"That’s going to be an emotional match for both players who are very good friends. Sabalenka grieving and Badosa feeling for her," the fan posted.

One fan believed that the match was "written in the stars", and wrote:

"It was written in the stars. there couldn’t be a better person in front of Aryna in the toughest match of her life."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Paula Badosa on facing Aryna Sabalenka in Miami Open 2R: "Very tough situation, playing against her, it's also uncomfortable"

Paula Badosa speaking to the press

Paula Badosa kicked off her Miami Open campaign with a win over Simona Halep. She came back from being a set down to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

During the post-match press conference, Badosa touched upon the tragic circumstances that Aryna Sabalenka is in following the death of her boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov.

While Badosa chose not to delve too deeply into the matter, she did mention that she has been in contact with Sabalenka, offering her companionship and support during this trying time.

"I don't want to talk about it. But of course, she's [Aryna Sabalenka is] one of my best friends. Yesterday, I spoke with her a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she's going through. I know the entire situation. That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because at the end she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer," Badosa said.

Badosa also expressed that facing Sabalenka amidst such emotional and difficult circumstances will be "uncomfortable' for her.

"It's a very tough situation. At the same point playing against her, it's also uncomfortable. Yeah, but I don't really want to talk about it because I said I'm not going to talk about it. She's my best friend and I promised that. I'm going to stay like this. Sorry," she added.

The two have met four times on the tour so far, winning two matches apiece.