"Best tennis couple ever" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf hugging each other during New Year's celebration delights Eugenie Bouchard

Andre Agassi recently shared a sweet memory from his New Year’s celebration with wife Steffi Graf, much to the delight of Eugenie Bouchard.

Agassi and Graf started dating in 1999. The tennis power couple exchanged vows two years later in October 2001. They have since welcomed two children – son Jaden, born in 2001, and daughter Jaz Elle, born in 2003. The family resides in Las Vegas.

Andre Agassi occasionally shares glimpses of his family life on social media. The highlights also include pictures of their pet dog Blue and their cat Sweetie. On January 1, the American shared an adorable picture of him embracing wife Steffi Graf as they celebrated the start of 2024 together.

“With Love, 2024,” the eight-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

Their wishes were warmly received by their supporters, with several tennis fans expressing their admiration for the former World No. 1s.

Among them was former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard. The Canadian called Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf the “best tennis couple” and said that she misses them.

“Best tennis couple ever. Miss you guys!” she wrote on Instagram, adding a heart emoji.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Eugenie Bouchard has endorsed the American-German duo. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist previously revealed that she had spent time with Agassi and Graf in Las Vegas during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, having moved to the city to train with well-known fitness coach Gill Reyes.

“I pretty much moved out to Vegas full time last (2019) October,” she said on the TENNIS.com podcast in 2020 (9:40). “I just kinda went to Vegas and never looked back kinda thing."

Bouchard also called herself "lucky" to have had a "cool team" during her time there.

“Beyond lucky and grateful that Andre and Steffi were also able to help me on the tennis side. So I had a really cool team out there,” she added.

Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf and Eugenie Bouchard try their hands at pickleball

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi pictured at the Sphere Opening Night in September 2023

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have seemingly taken a liking to Pickleball in recent months.

The American legend tried his hands at the paddle sport for the first time in early 2023, when he participated in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam alongside compatriots and fellow Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang. At the event, Steffi Graf too made a cameo, which got her “hooked” to the sport, as per her own admission.

Graf will now be seen partnering Agassi in the second edition of the event. The couple will face off against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova on February 4 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard is likely to make her pickleball debut this year. In September 2023, the Canadian announced on social media that she had signed with the PPA tour. The 2023 Billie Jean King Cup winner, however, did not comment on whether she would be putting a pause on her tennis career.

