"Bet he'd teach you how to flee Russia on a private jet too" - Fans react to Sam Querrey joking about Nadal & Alcaraz's 'insane' private-session costs

Sam Querrey's hilarious take on the alleged pricing for private tennis sessions with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam has amused fans online.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all set to face each other in the inaugural 'Netflix Slam' which will be held on March 3 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Apart from the matches, the exhibition event will reportedly also offer fans private sessions with the players. A private session with Nadal or Alcaraz will reportedly cost an astonishing $150,000. Meanwhile, a group session with the Spanish duo is allegedly $50,000. A group session with Querrey and compatriot John Isner is reportedly priced at $2,000.

Sam Querrey, who will also be a part of the exhibition event, created a hilarious sketch in which he mocked the allegedly outrageous pricing for a session with the Spanish duo and what he would do for $150,000.

Fans found the American's sketch hilarious and reacted to it on Reddit with one Redditor commenting:

"I bet he’d teach you how to flee Russia on a private jet to escape quarantine too!"

Another fan wrote:

"He’s still on Interpol’s watchlist mind you"

These comments referred to the time when Sam Querrey infamously escaped Russia while he was placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. The American arrived in Russia for the 2020 St. Petersburg Open. But after he and his wife tested positive ahead of the tournament, Querrey had to withdraw from the event and asked to isolate himself in his hotel room.

However, the 36-year-old was caught leaving the hotel at 5:45 A.M by the security cameras and fled the country with his family in a private plane. Querrey was given a six-month probation and a suspended $20,000 fine, which would be removed if the American did not have any other violations during the probation period.

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will compete in Indian Wells

The Spanish duo at the Mutua Madrid Open

After facing each other at the highly anticipated Netflix Slam, the Spanish duo of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal will next participate in Indian Wells.

Alcaraz, who is the defending champion, will look to replicate his previous season's heroics. The World No. 2 didn't drop a single set en route to winning his third Masters 1000 title in 2023.

Nadal, meanwhile, will look to win the title for the fourth time in his career. His last title triumph at the event came in 2013. The Spaniard came agonizingly close to winning it in 2022 but was defeated by an inspired Taylor Fritz in the finals.

The main draws at the Indian Wells will begin on March 6.

