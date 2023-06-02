Bianca Andreescu recently shared her thoughts on being a positive role model and influence, following the warm reception she received from the French Open crowd.

Andreescu secured a spot in the third round of the Roland Garros for the first time in her career after defeating America's Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-4. The Canadian dominated the first set, winning 80 percent of total service points without facing a break point, and breezed through it in just 29 minutes.

In the second set, Andreescu was down 4-2, but she showed her resilience and came back to beat Navarro.

In the post-match press conference after her second-round win, Bianca Andreescu was asked about the overwhelming support she received from the enthusiastic crowd at Roland Garros.

The former US Open champion stated that she receives such love because one of her main goals is to be "a good role model" and "a good influence" on other people.

"I mean, one of my goals is to kind of be a good role model, a good influence on other people. Tennis at the end of the day it's entertainment, and I think a lot of the times I can put on a good show," Andreescu said.

Andreescu stated that the crowds have a fondness for her because of her ability to be humorous, which they thoroughly enjoy.

She further added that she takes pleasure in engaging with the audience and entertaining them.

"I think that's why the crowd also likes me. I think I can be funny sometimes. Like, you know, like go like this (demonstrating) with the crowd or just interact with them sometimes. Yeah, I think that's also why. But, yeah, it feels good," she said.

"I want to go back to how hungry I was in 2019" - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 French Open

During the press conference, Bianca Andreescu shared that she had previously felt confident in Miami, but has been recently struggling with negative thoughts and bad days.

However, her recent wins have given her a much-needed boost of confidence, and she is determined to recapture the same drive and hunger that propelled her to victory in the 2019 US Open.

"I mean, in Miami I felt like I was pretty good with that in that sense. I guess, yeah, just over the past few weeks I had a lot of bad days and a lot of negative thoughts crept in," she said.

"I mean, this match definitely gives me confidence in that sense. Yeah, I want to go back to how hungry I was in 2019 more than ever," she added further.

Bianca Andreescu will next face Lesia Tsurenko in the third round of the French Open on Saturday, June 3.

