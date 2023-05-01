Bianca Andreescu "proud" of Toronto Maple Leafs reaching 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Bianca Andreescu reacted to the Toronto Maple Leafs advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Maple Leafs advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in almost 20 years. Their 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 at the Amalie Arena on Saturday, April 29, secured their spot in the next round.

The victory was particularly satisfying for Toronto Maple Leafs fans, as it marked the first occasion since 2019 that the Lightning had not progressed to the second round of the playoffs.

Despite encountering some challenges in the initial round, the Maple Leafs will look to capitalize on the momentum and continue on their quest for their first Stanley Cup victory in over 50 years.

Bianca Andreescu took to social media to share a video of the Toronto Maple Leafs beating the Tampa Bay Lightning. She expressed her elation and pride for her beloved city on Instagram.

"Proud of my city @mapleleafs," Andreescu cationed her Instagram story.

Bianca Andreescu's Instagram story

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs.

Bianca Andreescu grateful to be back in action so soon after horrifying ankle injury

Bianca Andreescu at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open

Bianca Andreescu has expressed that she is grateful to have returned to the court so quickly after her horrifying ankle injury at the 2023 Miami Open.

Since her injury, Andreescu was seen sporting a brace as she worked towards a full recovery. She recently made a return to the court at the Madrid Open. The Canadian only missed two clay tournaments during her hiatus - the Charleston Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Despite not achieving the desired outcome in Madrid, where Andreescu suffered a 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-2 defeat against Wang Xiyu, the 22-year-old remained optimistic. She viewed the opportunity to compete at the highest level so soon after her injury as a "blessing."

Bianca @Bandreescu_ What a blessing to be able to be back competing so soon. 2 days ago was even a question mark but was almost 3 hours on court and ankle held up. Pizza and pasta town next!! Onwards and upwards What a blessing to be able to be back competing so soon. 2 days ago was even a question mark but was almost 3 hours on court and ankle held up. Pizza and pasta town next!! Onwards and upwards 😁 https://t.co/SCW7es3jw6

After her defeat in Madrid, she is eagerly anticipating her appearance at the Italian Open in Rome, which she jokingly referred to as "pizza and pasta town".

"What a blessing to be able to be back competing so soon. 2 days ago was even a question mark but was almost 3 hours on court and ankle held up. Pizza and pasta town next!! Onwards and upwards 😄," Andreescu tweeted.

Poll : 0 votes