An Italian daily depicted World No. 1 Novak Djokovic handing over his crown to Jannik Sinner after losing to him in the 2023 ATP Finals. The incident prompted tennis fans to share their reactions.

Sinner won his first-ever match against Djokovic after beating him in his second match of the Green Group in Turin, Italy, on November 14. The 22-year-old, who overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opener, won a third-set tie-break to win 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) in three hours and nine minutes.

Following that, the Italian daily, Gazzetta Dello Sport, posted a photo of Djokovic handing off his crown to Sinner, which sparked outrage among tennis fans. Check out the post below:

One user blasted the newspaper for publishing 'hateful articles' about Jannik Sinner when he withdrew from his country's Davis Cup squad in September.

"That garbage newspaper published a 100 hateful articles against Sinner (even with opinions by Panatta etc) when he didn't participate in the group stages of the Davis Cup, and now obviously they jump on the bandwagon! F**k 'em, that sleazy low-quality "sports newspaper" is not even good to wrap fish anymore," the user wrote.

Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing:

"The same s**tty newspaper who paints him as fake Italian and creates fake stories with Italian Olympics athletes all due to Sinner refusing to go, injuried, to a s**tty Davis qualification match. Get f**ked."

"Big mistake. Djokovic going to destroy Italy now."

Jannik Sinner says defeating Novak Djokovic is the highlight of his career

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

During his on-court interview, Jannik Sinner stated that defeating a player like Novak Djokovic, the World No. 1 who has won 24 Grand Slam titles, was the highlight of his career.

"It means a lot to me. When you win against the World No. 1, who has won 24 Grand Slams, it's obviously in the top [of my career results]... I felt like it was a really tactical match and I managed to win, so I'm very happy," he was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour.

The Italian added that they both played 'really well', saying that the match was at a high level tactically, which made him 'happy' to secure the win.

"I felt like we both were serving really, really well. So, there were not so many exchanges, but when exchanges were played, we both played really well. At the end, it was a very high-level match. It was a very tactical match and I managed to win, so I am very happy," he said.

Jannik Sinner will face Holger Rune in his third group round encounter on November 17. Rune is coming off a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who retired in the middle of the match due to a back injury.

