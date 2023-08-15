Several tennis fans were ecstatic to see Venus Williams secure her first top-20 victory in four years at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Williams defeated No.16 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 in just under two hours in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

The triumph marked a significant milestone for the former World No. 1 as it was her first victory against a top 20 player since the same event in 2019, where she caused an upset by defeating Kiki Bertens. Since that win, Williams faced defeats in her next 10 matches against top 20 opponents.

Tennis fans were overjoyed to witness the 43-year-old secure a victory against Kudermetova, and they took to social media to express their elation. One fan stated that Williams had achieved a well-deserved win over a formidable opponent.

Furthermore, they expressed the folly of underestimating the legendary Venus Williams as she undeniably ranks among the greatest athletes to have graced the sport.

"Wow! The biggest champion heart there is. Huge win over a fantastic player. Never count the legendary @Venuseswilliams out! She’s one of the best to ever do it," a fan tweeted.

Another fan stated that it is an absolute mistake to underestimate the Williams sisters, particularly Venus Williams because she is "perseverance personified."

"You never EVER count out a Williams sister! But ESPECIALLY Venus! Perseverance personified," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I did my best to be here as soon as possible in the best form possible" - Venus Williams on her win at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Venus Williams at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Following his win against Veronica Kudermetova, Venus Williams gave her thoughts on the match. She expressed having a profound sense of satisfaction, attributing it to the immense effort required to even step foot on the court.

Williams emphasized the hard work that precedes each match, underscoring the dedication demanded of professional tennis players.

"Definitely satisfaction from today is [from] all the work that goes into just being here at all," Williams said.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion expressed that she did her best to play in Cincinnati, striving to be in the best possible shape within the limited time available. Williams emphasized that it made her victory all the more gratifying as she managed to secure a win despite having very little time to prepare.

"I did my best to be here as soon as possible in the best form possible I could bring in that amount of time. So that makes it satisfying, to be able to get a win with very little time to prepare," she added.

