Boris Becker recently extended his support to Andy Murray amid the latter's retirement row. Becker also agreed with Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill's assessment of Murray being one of the best competitors in tennis.

Murray has failed to win any of the four matches that he played in 2024, leading to many suggesting that he should consider retirement. Multiple Grand Slam-winning coach Cahill gave his views about the Brit on The Run Home with Andy and Gazey podcast.

The Australian coach said that Murray is one of the greatest competitors and has worked very hard for everything he has achieved so far.

"Andy is one of the greatest competitors our sport has seen because nothing has come easy to him and he has had to work damn hard for everything that he has achieved in the game," Cahill said.

Sinner's coach believes that no one has the right to tell Murray what to do and he can play for as long as he likes. He added that he has had a remarkable career considering the opponents he faced.

"No one has the right to tell him when to hand it up. He can play for as long as he wants, there is no damaging his brand. What he has been able to achieve in his career has been remarkable, considering the opposition he has had," Cahill continued.

Boris Becker agreed with Cahill's assessment of Andy Murray's future as he wrote that he 'couldn't agree more' via a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"I couldn’t agree more," Boris Becker wrote in response.

Cahill: Andy Murray practiced with Jannik Sinner before the Australian Open, was playing out of his mind

Andy Murray at the 2024 Brisbane International

Darren Cahill also said on The Run Home with Andy and Gazey podcast that Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray practiced together before the Australian Open. He stated that the Brit played very well.

“He practiced with Sinner about a week before the Australian Open, they were supposed to play three sets, Andy won the first two and I think Jannik was up a break in the third set, he was playing out of his mind, he was playing so well and Jannik was playing good tennis," Cahill said.

The Australian also mentioned that the former World No. 1 lacks confidence at the moment, but has time on his side.

“I know he is putting the work in, his body just needs to hold up. He is not playing with a great deal of confidence at the moment, which is surprising because he was playing really well before the Australian Open, but he has got plenty of time," he continued.