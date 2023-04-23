"Boris Becker coaching Alexander Zverev about how to get jailed"- Tennis fans react to dream coaching partnerships between former and current players

Tennis fans recently gave their two cents on a list of dream player-coach partnerships involving former and current tennis stars, where Alexander Zverev was paired with Boris Becker.

Novak Djokovic recently joked in a post-match press conference at the Srpska Open that he would like to coach Nick Kyrgios and claimed that while it would cost the Aussie a fortune, he would have won five Grand Slams under his tutelage.

"I would like to coach Kyrgios. He would have won five Grand Slams with me, but it would have cost him dearly," Djokovic said.

In light of this, a list of dream player-coach pairings involving past and present tennis stars was released, with Djokovic being assigned to Kyrgios while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were placed alongside Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz respectively.

Alexander Zverev was placed alongside fellow German Boris Becker while Daniil Medvedev had John McEnroe. Andre Agassi was assigned to Jannik Sinner.

Several tennis fans reacted to these dream player-coach pairings, with one fan claiming that Boris Becker would coach Alexander Zverev about getting jailed. This was in reference to Becker serving eight months in prison for tax crimes.

"Becker coaching Alexander Zverev about how to get jailed," the fan's tweet read.

One fan claimed that the pair of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz would go undefeated.

"Rafa and Carlos are going undefeated," the fan tweeted.

Another claimed that he would pair Federer with Sinner and Nadal with Medvedev or Rublev since Alcaraz was already doing well under Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"I'd actually switch things up - Federer with Sinner, Rafa with Rublev or maybe even Medvedev (Carlos is doing perfectly fine with Ferrero - already a legendary duo)," the fan wrote.

"I would never have said in my life that I was the favorite against Nadal in Paris"- Alexander Zverev

Zverev at the BMW Open

Alexander Zverev recently opened up about reports of him saying that he would have beaten Rafael Nadal in their 2022 French Open semi-final clash if not for the ankle injury that forced him to retire.

The German said that he could never have said that he was the favorite heading into the match and that he simply claimed that both himself and Nadal were having a good match.

"I would never have said in my life that I was the favorite against Nadal in Paris, I simply commented that I was looking competitive and we were having a great game," Zverev said.

The 26-year-old suffered a disappointing second-round exit at the BMW Open in Munich, losing 7-6(2), 6-4 to New Zealand's Christopher O'Connell. He will next compete at the Madrid Open.

