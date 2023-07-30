Boris Becker congratulated Alexander Zverev on reaching the final of the Hamburg European Open.

On Saturday, July 29, Zverev scored a promising win over French teenager Arthur Fils in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open. The home favorite did not drop his serve throughout the match as he roared to a 6-2, 6-4 victory after one hour and 32 minutes of play.

While Zverev looked at ease for the most part of the encounter, his 19-year-old opponent raised his level in the final game, making the former World No. 2 fight for the win. Zverev eventually sealed the deal on his fourth match point.

The Hamburg-born player thus booked his spot in his first final of the season after four other failed attempts in the semifinals in Dubai, Geneva, Halle and the French Open.

This will be the 26-year-old’s first final in his hometown. It will also be his first ATP final since the 2022 Madrid Open. He was on the sidelines for six months after a career-threatening ankle injury in the semifinals of the French Open.

German tennis legend Boris Becker was impressed by his compatriot’s achievement and congratulated him on making the final.

“Congratulations Sascha,” Boris Becker wrote on his Instagram story.

Boris Becker on Instagram

Alexander Zverev vies for 20th career title at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Zverev at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Alexander Zverev defeated Alex Molcan, Maximilian Marterer, Luca Van Assche and Arthur Fils en route to the Hamburg European Open final. The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist will now face Serbian Laslo Djere in Sunday’s title clash.

Speaking about winning a title in front of the home crowd, the German said that it is always the “nicest” feeling competing in front of his people.

“It’s always the nicest at home, but at the end of the day it’s a very difficult match and I’m just looking forward to it,” Zverev said in his on-court interview after the semifinal.

The 26-year-old is vying for his 20th title in Hamburg. His previous title came in the 2021 ATP Finals.

Zverev, whose 2022 season was cut short by an ankle injury, has no points to defend for the remainder of the season. The former World No. 2 will only add to his ranking points as the ongoing season progresses.

He made a quick return to the top of the rankings chart, having briefly dropped outside the Top 25 earlier this year.

Currently, at a live ranking of No. 17, Zverev will climb one more spot if he wins the title. The 2020 US Open runner-up is also in the 10th position in the live race to the ATP Finals.