Boris Becker congratulates "Lion King" Novak Djokovic on winning Paris Masters 2023

Novak Djokovic was congratulated by former World No. 1 Boris Becker on winning the 2023 Paris Masters, his 40th Masters 1000 title.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner secured his record-extending seventh Paris Masters title by defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final held on Sunday, November 5th. Before the final, he downed Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune and Andrey Rublev at Paris-Bercy.

Boris Becker, who has previously coached Djokovic and led him to several major titles, congratulated him on the triumph. After the match, the German posted a picture of Djokovic holding the Paris Masters trophy on his Instagram story and captioned it:

“Congrats to the Lion King."

Before Boris Becker retired from professional tennis in 1999, he won 49 career titles in singles, including seven Grand Slam titles, and 15 doubles trophies. He also holds the record for being the youngest-ever men's singles winner of Wimbledon at the age of 17 in 1985.

The German coached Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, guiding him to six Grand Slams and 14 Masters 1000 titles.

Major highlights from Novak Djokovic’s 2023 season

The 36-year-old started the season perfectly at the Adelaide International 1, where he defeated Sebastian Korda, 6–7(8), 7–6(3), 6–4 in the final to secure his 92nd career title.

In Melbourne, he extended his record to ten Australian Open titles by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final 6–3, 7–6(4), 7–6(5), marking his 22nd Grand Slam title.

After a rather disappointing clay season, he reached the final of the French Open, where 24-year-old Norwegian Casper Ruud was his opponent. The former World No. 2 failed to thwart the Serb, who won 7–6(1), 6–3, 7–5 to clinch a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic also won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August after taking down Carlos Alcaraz, who had earlier defeated him in the Wimbledon final. It took the Serb 3 hours and 49 minutes to win the match 5–7, 7–6(7), 7–6(4), marking his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title.

Djokovic then won his fourth US Open title and 24th Grand Slam crown in New York. He won the final at Flushing Meadows against Daniil Medvedev 6–3, 7–6(5), 6–3, and also equaled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

The World No. 1 will next compete at the ATP Finals in Turin, aiming to defend his title and win the tournament for a record seventh time.

