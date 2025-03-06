Boris Becker drops 4-word reaction as Naomi Osaka makes brutally honest admission about Indian Wells loss

Naomi Osaka's opinion about her recent match against Camilla Osorio at Indian Wells garnered a reaction from former player, Boris Becker. Osaka came fresh off her third-round exit from the 2025 Australian Open, the first major tournament of the current season.

The former World No. 1 squared off against Clara Tauson in the final of the Auckland Open but exited midway, citing an abdominal injury. She suffered a similar fate at the Australian Open, retiring in the third-round match with a strain in her abdomen.

At Indian Wells, her first tournament since back-to-back heartbreaks, she faced Camila Osorio in the first round but succumbed to the Columbian 4-6, 4-6. After the exit, she took to her Threads handle to express that the match was very underwhelming for her.

"Worst match I’ve ever played in my life. Wow, I’m so sorry to everyone who watched that," she wrote.

Tennis insider, Jose Morgado, shared the post on his X handle and wrote:

"Naomi Osaka says her match vs. Camila Osorio (+50 unforced errors in two sets) was the worst she played in her life."

Reacting to it, six-time major champion Boris Becker said:

"That's a big statement"

Naomi Osaka sat out of the competitive court in 2023 due to pregnancy. After giving birth to her first child, Shai, Osaka returned to action at the 2024 Brisbane International as a wildcard.

Naomi Osaka gave lessons about navigating mental health in the ongoing 2025 season

Osaka reacts during the 2025 Australian Open - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka returned in 2024 but struggled with her form in back-to-back matches. In this season, she retired midway in two matches out of the two tournaments she has competed in. The 27-year-old sat in a conversation with CNN to talk about the importance of addressing mental blocks and how people treat them worse than physical health.

"I feel like it’s really important to speak about mental health, because at least for me, when I’m down, I usually feel like I’m alone and I’m the only person that feels in that specific way.”

The 2018 Indian Wells champion added:

"But then you realize that there’s other people that feel the same, and you don’t feel so isolated anymore. So I think it’s important for people to keep talking about it, treat it more like physical health. I think people treat physical health a lot better than mental health."

Naomi Osaka has amassed seven WTA Tour-level singles titles and was the first Asian player to hold the top ranking in singles.

