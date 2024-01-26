Boris Becker expresses surprise as Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp announces departure from club after 9 years

Boris Becker was left shocked as Jürgen Klopp announced he would depart Liverpool by the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The six-time Grand Slam winner has consistently shown his passion for football, openly expressing his unwavering support for the German club Bayern Munich over the years.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC's official X account posted a video on Friday featuring Klopp making the announcement of his impending departure. He acknowledged that the news of his departure might come as a shock to anyone who hears about it. Klopp added that his main reason for leaving is a dwindling drive and an inability to continue. He noted that he's now content after making the announcement.

“Yes, I have to [announce something]. I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time” Klopp said.

"It is that I am running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again” he added.

Following Klopp's announcement, Boris Becker shared a post about it on his Instagram story, expressing his surprise.

“Wow,” Becker captioned.

Boris Becker surprised as Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp announces departure

Jurgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool manager in October 2015. He won seven trophies with the club, including the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the English Premier League in 2020.

“I don’t usually see him this relaxed after defeats” - Boris Becker on Novak Djokovic's Semi-final Australian Open loss

2024 Australian Open (Getty images)

Boris Becker recently said that it's unusual to see Novak Djokovic relaxed and calm after a defeat.

Djokovic lost against 22-year-old Italian sensation Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the Australian Open with scores 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3. He set up a final with Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alexander Zverev in his semi-final.

Meanwhile, Boris Becker is currently a pundit for Eurosport during the 2024 Australian Open. After the match, he told Eurosport that he was surprised by the image where the Serb looked relaxed, which is quite unusual after defeats. He added that that's what makes a champion.

“These are surprising pictures. I don’t usually see him this relaxed after defeats. Perhaps he has realized that he doesn’t have the form at the moment and that he didn’t lose due to bad luck, but that the other player was simply better today. That’s what makes a champion, recognising that today just wasn’t his day,” Becker said.

Djokovic clinched the title in 2023, but after his recent defeat, he missed the opportunity to secure the trophy for a record 11th time. He also couldn't extend his Grand Slam singles title record to 25, remaining tied with Margaret Court at 24.