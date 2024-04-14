Boris Becker, F1 stars Charles Leclerc & Lando Norris, soccer legend Francesco Totti in attendance at Stefanos Tsitsipas-Casper Ruud Monte-Carlo final

Boris Becker, Francesco Totti, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris were present in the crowd as Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud to win the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The final at 2024 Monte-Carlo saw two clay specialists fight it out for the title. Tsitsipas won five straight games to win the first set 6-1. Ruud raised his level in the second set but the Greek won the set 6-4. Tsitsipas converted four of the eight break points while Ruud failed to convert any of the eight.

The Monte-Carlo Masters always attracts the biggest names from across all fields. This year's final saw German tennis star Boris Becker attend the match.

Formula One drivers Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris also attended the final. Leclerc is a Monegasque while Norris currently resides in Monaco.

Leclerc and Norris were last seen at the Japanese Grand Prix on April 7, finishing fourth and fifth respectively. They will next be seen at the Chinese Grand Prix which is scheduled for April 21.

2006 FIFA World Cup winner with Italy and Roma legend Francesco Totti was also present among the spectators to witness Tsitsipas' victory.

Monte Carlo saw many stars attending various matches during the week. Zendaya attended the semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas along with the rest of the 'Challengers' cast.

Formula One driver George Russell attended the second-round match between Novak Djokovic and Roman Safiullin along with Lando Norris. Another Formula One driver Carlos Sainz watched Sinner defeat Sebastian Korda and later interacted with the Italian and Djokovic.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lifted the Monte-Carlo Masters title for the third time

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud at Monte-Carlo Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Casper Ruud to lift a third Masters title and a third title in Monte Carlo. With this win, he has now won three titles in the past four editions, in 2021, 2022 and 2024. In 2023, he lost to Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

The Greek received a walkover from Laslo Djere in the first round. He eased past Tomas Etcheverry in the second round 6-1, 6-0. In the third round, he defeated Alexander Zverev after surviving a scare in the second set when the German tried to mount a comeback from 0-5 down.

The quarterfinal saw the Greek defeat Karen Khachanov. The semifinal was a high-octane, controversy-marred affair against Sinner which the Greek won in three sets.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, was given a bye in the first round. In the second round, he defeated Alejandro Tabilo. The Norwegian then downed Hubert Hurkacz in the third round.

In the quarterfinal, Ruud defeated Ugo Humbert to set up a semifinal encounter with Novak Djokovic. Ruud defeated the Serb for the first time in his career.

