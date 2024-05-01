Boris Becker reacts to Rafael Nadal's emotional goodbye to Madrid Open crowd after final campaign

Boris Becker recently reacted to Rafael Nadal's emotional goodbye to the spectators at the 2024 Madrid Open after losing to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Nadal had been sidelined since the 2024 Brisbane International, but made a comeback at the Barcelona Open. He won his first-round match against Flavio Cobolli before losing to Alex de Minaur in the second round.

The former World No. 1 arrived in the Spanish capital to compete in what could potentially be his final campaign in Madrid, considering he is nearing the end of his illustrious career.

"I am not prepared to play at 100 percent, but it is important to play for the last time in Madrid. That's important, playing for the last time here in Madrid means a lot. Because yes, I think it will be the last time I play in Madrid," Nadal said in a press conference.

Nadal won three matches on the red dirt, defeating Darwin Blanch, Alex de Minaur and Pedro Cachin. He bowed out of the Madrid Open, following his 5-7, 4-6 defeat to Jiri Lehecka.

The Spaniard then experienced an emotional moment as he exited the court, bidding farewell to the crowd.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker shared the video and wrote:

"Just Rafa..."

Rafael Nadal: "If this has been the last time I have played in my country, it has been a great memory"

After bowing out of the 2024 Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal heaped praise on the crowd in the Spanish capital for supporting him through the years in his post-match press conference.

"It's exciting, of course. The people of Madrid have never failed me, what they have made me feel throughout these years is something that will stay with me forever," Nadal said (via Punto de break).

He added:

"Today I take away from here a very beautiful energy, an unforgettable memory. I will never have the opportunity to thank people enough for what they have made me feel."

The king of clay remained uncertain about his future, but acknowledged that it might have been his final match in Spain. He added that if indeed this was the last time he played in his home country, it would be a cherished memory.

"I don't know if it will be the last time I play in Spain, I don't know if there may be any other option, it's something I haven't considered, although it's probably like that. If this has been the last time I have played in my country, it has been a great memory," Nadal said.

Nadal concluded his journey at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid with five titles, emerging victorious in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014, and 2017.

