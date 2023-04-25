Boris Becker reacts to Tottenham Hotspur sacking interim manager Cristian Stellini

Boris Becker recently reacted to the news of Tottenham Hotspur's decision to terminate the contract of their interim coach Cristian Stellini. The Italian's dismissal came after the team's crushing 6-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, April 23.

Previously serving as an assistant coach, Stellini stepped up to fill the void created by Antonio Conte's departure on March 26 on an interim basis. The match against Newcastle was his first in the new role. But following the crushing defeat, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy assumed responsibility for Stellini's dismissal.

"We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine," a statement from Levy read.

"Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well."

Boris Becker, an avid football follower, took to social media to react to the news of Cristian Stellini's dismissal.

"That didn't take long ..." Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

Boris Becker backs Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool manager slams reports of him looking to leave Premier League side

Boris Becker at the 2020 Hamburg Open

Boris Becker expressed his support for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the latter slamming rumors regarding his potential departure from the Premier League club.

Following reports that Liverpool have ceased their pursuit of English midfielder Jude Bellingham, Klopp recently discussed his relationship with the club's owners and his stance on the Reds' financial decisions in an interview.

The German emphasized that he does not allow any disagreements with the owners to impact his work or his attitude towards the Merseyside club.

"If I sit here and I am angry on my owners, because he cannot do this or that. I am not. I don't agree all the time with everything we do, but I am employed here and I am not here to be [angry] about things work out or not work out," Jurgen Klopp said.

Becker's Instagram story

Klopp also acknowledged Liverpool's financial limitations and acknowledged his acceptance of the situation. He stated that he cannot change the way things are done and that the club's past decisions will continue to shape its future.

Boris Becker shared the clip on his Instagram stories along with a caption reading "Word," suggesting that he agreed with Klopp's sentiment.

