"Both me and David Lee have amazing memories here, my husband being a New York Knick" - Caroline Wozniacki on her family's special bond with New York

Caroline Wozniacki has expressed her delight at returning to action at the US Open, stating that both she and her husband David Lee share a special bond with New York.

In January 2020, when Wozniacki called time on her career, no one, including herself, envisaged a possible comeback in the future. But three years since announcing her retirement, she has done just that, getting back to swinging the racquet again in Montreal and Cincinnati.

The 2023 US Open marks Wozniacki's return to Grand Slam action. Speaking after her opening-round win against Tatiana Prozorova, the former World No. 1 stated that she was happy to return to action in New York, a city that she and her husband David Lee shared a special connection with.

“It feels amazing to be back. Obviously I was very nervous coming out here. I haven't been out here since 2019 and a lot has happened since then. But it just feels amazing to get another chance out here on this big court, playing a night session and get a win under my belt. It feels so special to play in front of you. Thank you so much for coming out tonight,” she expressed.

“I love playing out here. I mean, it's just so electric. There's such a buzz coming out here in New York and playing. Obviously, both me and my husband have amazing memories here. My husband being a New York Knick, you know. It's just such a special moment for us as a family to be out here,” she added.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has finished as the runner-up at the US Open twice: losing to Kim Clijsters in the 2009 final and to Serena Williams in 2014.

David Lee, on the other hand, is a former American professional basketball player who was drafted 30th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2005 NBA draft. The two-time NBA All-Star stayed with them till 2010, before presenting the likes of Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs in his career.

Caroline Wozniacki to face Petra Kvitova in 2023 US Open 2R

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 US Open.

On Monday, August 28, Caroline Wozniacki defeated qualifier Tatiana Prozorova 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the 2023 US Open, her first victory at the tournament in four years.

Wozniacki, who now has a 39-13 win-loss record at the New York Major, will next face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 7-6(5) in her first-round contest.

The Dane is looking forward to her clash with Kvitova, an opponent whose game she said she is well aware of, having faced her 14 times on the tour to date.

"I'm playing Petra next, someone I know very well and have played many, many times. I kind of know what to expect. I got to play better next match to beat her, but so does she. So I think it's going to be an exciting one. I know where my game needs to be at to beat Petra. There's definitely a calmness to knowing that," she said.

"At the same time I'm playing someone who obviously plays very well. It could be anything out there in the next match, but I hope it's going to be a great match. That's why I'm here. I want to compete. I want to play against the best players," she added.

Kvitova holds a narrow edge over Wozniacki in their head-to-head record, having won eight of their 14 meetings. They last faced each other in the 2018 WTA Finals, where eventual champion Wozniacki won 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.