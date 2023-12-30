“Bullsh*t”, “Claiming Naomi Osaka is responsible for ending Serena Williams’ career is crazy” – Fans react to tennis journalist’s jibe at American

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg's recent jibe at Serena Williams over her loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2021 has angered fans on the internet.

Osaka downed Williams in straight sets in the Melbourne Major semifinal in 2021, recording her third win against the American. Osaka then defeated Jennifer Brady in the final to lift the fourth Grand Slam trophy of her career.

This was the duo's fourth and last meeting, with Williams retiring from the sport in September 2022. Osaka ended up as the head-to-head leader with a score of 3-1, including her win at the US Open 2018 final.

Journalist and author Ben Rothenberg has claimed that the Happy Slam was the final nail in the coffin of Serena Williams' probability of winning more Grand Slam titles.

"This sequence effectively ended Serena’s decades long run as a contender for Grand Slam titles there and then," Rothenberg wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rothenberg also posted a snippet of a similar assertion in a forthcoming biography of Naomi Osaka written by him. His words have invited strong opposition from fans on X, with one fan saying:

"Bullsh*t. Even so, Serena remains the topic over a year after her retirement."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Claiming Osaka is responsible for ending Serena’s career is crazyyyyyy"

Expand Tweet

A third fan attributed Serena Williams' downfall to her hamstring injury at Wimbledon in 2021 instead.

"I mean the reason her contention at slams ended was because of her Wimbledon injury…but whatever sells books I guess," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka is "nervous" and wants to "win" on her tennis comeback

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has been gearing up for her return to tennis after a 15-month-long absence. She is scheduled to take on Tamara Korpatsch at the Brisbane International 2024 on Monday, January 1.

The former World No. 1 admitted to feeling the nerves during her pre-tournament press conference Down Under.

"I feel definitely I'm nervous, I haven't played a match in a long time, but I'm competitive so I'm thinking I'm nervous and I want to win. There's a lot of things that are going on in my head," Naomi Osaka said.

Osaka further said:

"I think the biggest thing is just walking onto the court and sort of absorbing all the energy and experiencing the atmosphere for me is something that I'm definitely going to treasure a lot," she added.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline