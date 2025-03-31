Caitlin Clark meeting Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian leaves fans thrilled

Fans were thrilled to see Caitlin Clark meet Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The trio recently attended the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida.

The NFL meeting is scheduled to run from March 30 to April 2, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event will be attended by the owners of the 32 teams, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and other notable figures. Among the attendees was Miami Dolphins co-owner Williams, who served as a panelist for an event alongside Clark.

After the panel concluded, Serena Williams took to social media to share a series of photos from the event, including pictures with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and Caitlin Clark.

Ohanian also took to social media to share a selfie with the basketball star.

"The one and only @CaitlinClark22," Ohanian posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The meeting between Caitlin Clark, Serena Williams, and Alexis Ohanian drew various reactions from fans. Many took to social media to express their excitement and share their thoughts on the meeting

One fan speculated that after the event, Williams, Ohanian, and Clark might have gone out for dinner. The fan's claim was based on the "open invitation" which was extended by Ohanian to Clark after she expressed her desire to have dinner with the 23-time Grand Slam champion in a previous interview.

"I bet she will get to have dinner with Serena Williams today," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan mentioned that witnessing Williams and Caitlin Clark meet was the highlight of their day.

"When’s lunch with Serena happening?" a fan wrote.

"My girl made it to that dinner!" a fan posted.

"ok fine my bad day just got better, my crops are watered, my goats are fed," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"So I'm guessing that dinner IS gonna be happening right?" a fan posted.

"WE GETTING CAITLIN AND SERENA," a fan wrote.

"We having dinner?" a fan posted.

Serena Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022 after competing at the US Open. She secured victories against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit in the first and second rounds, respectively, before being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Serena Williams: "I just love that Caitlin Clark tries to stay grounded"

Serena Williams pictured at an event [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year, while speaking to the media, Serena Williams heaped praise on Caitlin Clark. She said she loves that Clark remains "grounded" even after being a famous athlete.

Williams expressed that she admires Clark's resilience after being criticized on social media and then continuing to focus on her passion for basketball.

"I just love that she tries to stay grounded. She said she doesn't look at her social [media], I get it, I don't either. I think it's so important to just continue doing what she's doing, no matter what other people do . If people are negative, it's because they can't do what you do, basically. And hopefully she'll continue to do what she's doing," Williams said

In addition to her ownership of the NFL team the Miami Dolphins, Serena Williams is also involved in co-owning several other sports teams. One of these teams is Angel City F.C, a professional soccer team based in Los Angeles, California, that competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Williams is also a co-owner of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) and recently acquired an ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team. The Tempo will compete in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

