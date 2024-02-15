"Called Novak Djokovic the GOAT out of respect, yet the cult keeps hating on him" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal deeming Serb the 'best in history'

Rafael Nadal's recent acknowledgment of arch-rival Novak Djokovic as the 'best player in history' has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

With three Grand Slam title wins in 2023, Djokovic established himself as the top contender for the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) title. Boasting a record-breaking 24 Major titles, he surpassed Nadal's tally of 22 and pulled ahead of Roger Federer, who retired with 20.

In a recent interview with La Sexta, Nadal candidly discussed the Serb's public image and their rivalry. He suggested that the World No. 1's public perception did not accurately reflect his true character, asserting that, despite his flaws, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was ultimately a "good person."

The Spaniard also emphasized his lack of resentment towards his rival's unparalleled achievements, while also acknowledging that the Serb's body had held up better than his over the years.

"The image he projects is worse than what he really is. He is a good person, with his mistakes... but much better than what he looks like. When I see someone so successful, I don't like getting angry," he said.

"Novak breaks the racket but at the next point he is one hundred percent, that's why he is the one who has achieved the most in the history of our sport. The numbers don't lie, I would say he is the best in history. He has had a better body than mine and that also counts," Nadal added.

Tennis fans welcomed Rafael Nadal's humble acknowledgment of Novak Djokovic as the "best," with several of them asserting that the Serb's supporters could now stop relentlessly "hating on" the Spaniard.

"Called Djokovic the GOAT out of respect and says only good things about him and yet the Novak cult keeps hating on him," a fan commented.

"He literally called Djokovic the best ever so the feral fans pls be calm and happy now," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal set to headline Indian Wells Masters 2024

2019 Australian Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are both expected to be in action at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, scheduled to be held from March 6-17. The Serb has opted to skip all tournaments in the lead-up to the Sunshine Double, following his semifinal exit at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Nadal, who pulled out of the Melbourne Slam due to a muscle tear in his hip area, was expected to make his comeback at the Qatar Open. However, the Spaniard recently revealed that he wasn't "ready to compete yet" and pushed his comeback to the Indian Wells Masters.

He also disclosed that he was gearing up for his highly anticipated exhibition match against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, dubbed the 'Netflix Slam,' which is set to take place in Las Vegas on March 3.

"Continuing prep for the show in Las Vegas with @carlitosalcarazz and then on to the Indian Wells Spectacular Tournament," he posted on Instagram.

