Tennis fans have reacted strongly to a resurfaced clip of Novak Djokovic being questioned on his perceived role as the "bad guy" chasing after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Following his win over Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, Djokovic was asked the question during his post-match press conference.

"What has it been like to be something of the 'bad guy' chasing after Roger and Rafa all these years?" the journalist asked.

The Serb brushed off the "bad guy" label and emphasized that he is not chasing anyone and is instead focused on creating his own path and history.

"I don't consider myself a bad guy. I mean, that's your opinion. I'm not chasing anybody. I'm making my own path and my own journey, my own history. I'm privileged to be part of history of this sport that I love," he said.

"As I said on the court, I know about a lot of stats. I don't know about all of them. But they do motivate me even more to play my best tennis at the events that count the most in our sport," he added.

A fan shared a clip of the incident on social media and deemed it the "worst question" posed to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference.

"This has got to be the worst question asked to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference. Btw the person asking the question (William Weinbaum, ESPN) got a cool, calm and collected response from Novak - classy as always," the fan tweeted.

दिविर जैन @divirj04 This has got to be the worst question asked to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference. Btw the person asking the question (William Weinbaum, ESPN) got a cool, calm and collected response from Novak - classy as always. (Wimbledon QF 2021) This has got to be the worst question asked to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference. Btw the person asking the question (William Weinbaum, ESPN) got a cool, calm and collected response from Novak - classy as always. (Wimbledon QF 2021) https://t.co/o0n0naTsu5

Several fans lauded the World No. 1 for his calm and polite responses to the "rudest" and "most ridiculous" questions and accusations.

"Novak always takes the high road and gives a polite answer to the rudest questions. He always goes high when they go low. Yet, it is people like Weinbaum who pretend to teach us about class and manners. The lack of self awareness boggles the mind," a fan commented.

🦋 Yolita🐊 @Yolitatennis



Yet, it is people like Weinbaum who pretend to teach us about class and manners.



The lack of self awareness boggles the mind. दिविर जैन @divirj04 This has got to be the worst question asked to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference. Btw the person asking the question (William Weinbaum, ESPN) got a cool, calm and collected response from Novak - classy as always. (Wimbledon QF 2021) This has got to be the worst question asked to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference. Btw the person asking the question (William Weinbaum, ESPN) got a cool, calm and collected response from Novak - classy as always. (Wimbledon QF 2021) https://t.co/o0n0naTsu5 Novak always takes the high road and gives a polite answer to the rudest questions. He always goes high when they go low.Yet, it is people like Weinbaum who pretend to teach us about class and manners.The lack of self awareness boggles the mind. twitter.com/divirj04/statu… Novak always takes the high road and gives a polite answer to the rudest questions. He always goes high when they go low. Yet, it is people like Weinbaum who pretend to teach us about class and manners.The lack of self awareness boggles the mind. twitter.com/divirj04/statu…

"Calm, coherent, polite even when facing the most ridiculous questions and accusations," another fan chimed in.

Anna Karenina @missfreyja2 दिविर जैन @divirj04 This has got to be the worst question asked to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference. Btw the person asking the question (William Weinbaum, ESPN) got a cool, calm and collected response from Novak - classy as always. (Wimbledon QF 2021) This has got to be the worst question asked to Djokovic in a Grand Slam press conference. Btw the person asking the question (William Weinbaum, ESPN) got a cool, calm and collected response from Novak - classy as always. (Wimbledon QF 2021) https://t.co/o0n0naTsu5 Calm, coherent, polite even when facing the most ridiculous questions and accusations. twitter.com/divirj04/statu… Calm, coherent, polite even when facing the most ridiculous questions and accusations. twitter.com/divirj04/statu…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Brofessor @_tioluwalope @divirj04 Bad guy chasing??? Is he a criminal?? What kind of line of questioning is this ?? @divirj04 Bad guy chasing??? Is he a criminal?? What kind of line of questioning is this ??

Scoop Malinowski @scoopmalinowski @Yolitatennis yet another failed attempt by the rotten media to try to villainize and misportray the greatest champion of tennis history. Djokovic conquered tennis and the rotten media. @Yolitatennis yet another failed attempt by the rotten media to try to villainize and misportray the greatest champion of tennis history. Djokovic conquered tennis and the rotten media.

GL @harper_zli @divirj04 I've read full transcript of Novak's conversation with border police on Melbourne airport before the detention and all that Australian embarrassment that followed. If I ever make lecture of composure I would use that as an example. @divirj04 I've read full transcript of Novak's conversation with border police on Melbourne airport before the detention and all that Australian embarrassment that followed. If I ever make lecture of composure I would use that as an example.

Niki Lauda MMA @Nikilauda5r8 @divirj04 He speaks so well in so many languages, he literally speaks better English than English people @divirj04 He speaks so well in so many languages, he literally speaks better English than English people 😂

Chetan Deshpande @chetandeshpande @divirj04 Kudos to Djokovic for handling the tough question with such grace and composure! It's impressive to see how he maintains his professionalism even in challenging moments. His ability to stay cool under pressure is a testament to his character. True class act, indeed! @divirj04 Kudos to Djokovic for handling the tough question with such grace and composure! It's impressive to see how he maintains his professionalism even in challenging moments. His ability to stay cool under pressure is a testament to his character. True class act, indeed! 👏🎾

Ricardo @RicardoHdzSilva @divirj04 Good lord… can someone get that reporter fired… @divirj04 Good lord… can someone get that reporter fired…

How Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal fared at Wimbledon 2021

Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon 2021 title

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in order to "recuperate after a long clay-court season." The Spaniard also announced his decision to forgo competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

An eight-time champion at the grasscourt Major, Roger Federer made his last appearance at SW19 in 2021. Federer defeated Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego to advance to the quarterfinals. The Swiss was unable to progress further at the Major, losing to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini in the final to secure his sixth Wimbledon title. He also recorded his 20th Major title, drawing level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

With his historic triumph at the 2023 French Open, the Serb has surpassed Federer's (20) and Nadal's (22) Grand Slam tally.

