Tennis fans have hit back at Alexander Zverev for his comments on Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic following the German's 2023 US Open exit.

On Wednesday, Zverev locked horns with Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the New York Major. The top-ranked German fought hard but had to settle for a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 loss in less than two hours.

As soon as Zverev's match concluded, fans took to social media to express their views on his "disrespectful" comments about Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

A few days ago, after his second-round win against compatriot Daniel Altmaier, Zverev stated that he was annoyed by the media narrative about Alcaraz and Djokovic being guaranteed to face each other in the final at Flushing Meadows.

"I find it logical that the media look for stories related to them, rivalries are very appreciated. However, I think it is disrespectful to others to assume that they are predestined to play in the final," he said in a post-match press conference.

Fans have now hit back at Zverev, with one asking for him to stop complaining about not getting as much attention as the world's top-2 players by ATP rankings.

"Can Zverev stop whining that he’s not getting as much attn as Carlos or Novak now? Like you’re not that guy so zip it," a fan said.

Another fan stated that he was disappointed with Zverev's performance against Alcaraz.

"Underwhelming. I am disappointed with Zverev," expressed one user.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Carlos Alcaraz sets up semifinal clash with Daniil Medvedev at US Open 2023

With his straight-sets win against Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz has sailed through to the US Open semifinals for the second successive season.

Last year, Alcaraz spent almost 24 hours (23 hours and 39 minutes to be precise) on the court en route to his title win in Flushing Meadows - more than any other player in Grand Slam history.

This year, the Spaniard has spent only 11 hours on the court across his first five rounds, losing just one set in the process. After his win against Zverev, Alcaraz stated that he is now very comfortable playing in New York.

“I’m very, very comfortable playing in this court, playing here in New York. I am showing my best level here,” he said in his on-court interview.

“Last year was very tough, since the fourth round I played five sets [to get to the final]. Here I’ve played just one match that has gone to four sets. I feel great physically and I’m ready to play a great battle with [Daniil] Medvedev in the semifinals,” Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz's title defense continues with a semifinal clash against third seed and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev. The winner of that contest will face either Novak Djokovic or Ben Shelton in the final.

