Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently disclosed that he was trying to keep tabs on the NWSL game between Angel City F.C. and KC Currents. However, his adorable seven-month-old daughter Adira River had other plans.

Williams, who retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open, gave birth to baby girl Adira River last August. The 23-time Major winner's labor had no complications compared to her first pregnancy.

Since then, the Reddit co-founder and American entrepreneur has been on paternity leave and spends a big chunk of his time in his and Serena Williams' family home in Florida. The 40-year-old took care of both Adira River and her elder sister Olympia as his wife received postpartum care.

On Saturday (March 30), Ohanian took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to reveal to his fans that he had tried to catch his team Angel City F.C.'s most recent soccer outing. He hilariously added that he couldn't keep up with the storylines that the commentators were dissecting, since baby Adira River kept distracting him.

The American also uploaded a few selfies with the seven-month-old, who was poking at her father's face and beard.

"I'm trying to watch @weareangelcity vs @thekccurrent and can't keep up with all these @OffseasonFC storylines!" Serena Williams' husband Alexis wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are key investors in Angel City F.C.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have gotten into football lately

In 2020, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian invested in Angel City F.C. along with famous personalities such as actress Natalie Portman and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman. He also serves on the board of governors of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.

Williams and her six-year-old daughter Olympia also have a stake in the team. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2022, the entrepreneur expressed a desire to give women's sports a bigger platform in the USA.

"Ten or 15 years from now, when people look at Angel City FC, I think they’ll actually see this one as being the most obvious. There’s a million people on Twitter right now who are going to say no one watches women’s sports," Ohanian told the Los Angeles Times. "The message I have for them is facts don’t care about your feelings. The data shows Americans would rather watch two women in the U.S. Open."

That said, Angel City F.C. has yet to win a game during the 2024 NWSL season. The Los Angeles-based team has played three matches thus far; they lost their first match to Bay City F.C. by a scoreline of 0-1, before drawing 1-1 to Orlando Pride.

On Saturday, Angel City F.C. turned in a spirited challenge to NWSL leaders KC Current. However, they lost the game 2-4 to the Kansas City team. Currently placed at the bottom of the table, they will play their next match against Chicago Red Stars on April 13.

