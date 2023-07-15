Novak Djokovic's hindrance penalty in the Wimbledon semifinal prompted sports journalist Sam Sreet to recall Serena Williams’ controversial altercation with the chair umpire during the 2018 US Open final.

Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Friday. During the contest, the four-time defending champion was handed a point penalty for a delayed grunt after hitting a down-the-line backhand. The Serb was stunned by the hindrance call and argued with the chair umpire over it.

Novak Djokovic, however, soon accepted the umpire’s judgment and promptly conceded the point.

Sports journalist Sam Street took note of the Serb’s response and recalled the 2018 US Open final incident involving Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

In that match, Serena Williams accused the umpire of stealing her point after being given code violations for racquet abuse and unlawful coaching.

“You’re attacking my character. You owe me an apology. You’ll never ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live,” Serena Williams said at the time. “Say it! Say you’re sorry! You stole a point from me. You’re a thief too.”

The verbal abuse resulted in a further game penalty for the 23-time Slam winner and she proceeded to lose the match.

Serena Williams, however, received immense support from the media and the US Open crowd – an occurrence that journalist Sam Street suggested won’t hold true if Novak Djokovic were to engage in a similar altercation during his match against Jannik Sinner.

“Imagine if Novak Djokovic tells the umpire: "You will never again set foot on a court of mine." Can't see it getting the same reaction from the media as Serena Williams did,” he tweeted, suggesting that the media is harsher with the Serb than with his peers.

He also recalled numerous instances involving Rafael Nadal, where the Spaniard wasn’t given a time violation for his serving delays.

“Hard to believe that Rafa going for the towel every 30-40 never constituted a time violation,” he added.

To further state his case, Street pointed at Carlos Alcaraz’s grunting during his match point in the semifinals against Daniil Medvedev, which was ignored by the chair umpire.

“Carlos Alcaraz sounds like he's shouting 'ole' with every hit. Makes the Novak Djokovic umpire decision even more baffling,” he wrote.

"Novak Djokovic handled it admirably" – John McEnroe on the controversial hindrance call in Wimbledon semifinal

Seven-time Grand Slam champion John McEnroe praised Novak Djokovic for maintaining his composure despite the “horrible” hindrance call during his service game.

“Horrible, horrible call. He handled it admirably, way better than most players,” John McEnroe said as per Express.

McEnroe opined that the disruption could have easily changed the course of the Wimbledon semifinal.

“He said it could have turned the whole thing - he is absolutely right. Obviously this umpire wanted his name in the paper, I mean come on - but fortunately Novak held. It really would have been a shame if he had not held there, I think,” he added.

Following his victory over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic will now face yet another talented youngster in World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday. The Serb is vying for a historic 24th Grand Slam title, and an eighth at Wimbledon.

