Rafael Nadal has denied intentionally intimidating Novak Djokovic by warming up rigorously before a high-stakes encounter. The Spaniard's statement has summoned strong reactions from tennis fans on the internet.

In a conversation with CBS for 60 Minutes in December 2023, Djokovic narrated a locker-room scenario that involved Nadal performing warm-up routines right next to him at the French Open. The Serb claimed being "intimidated" by his opponent's actions.

Most recently, the Spaniard defended himself by asserting he never intended to annoy the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"It was never, never, never my intention. I warm up like this. I try to be prepared and ready to go, and I exercise, nothing more. I haven't heard what he said, honestly," he told El Pais.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's discourse has, however, not pleased the tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter). A fan stated that Djokovic is the subject of the Spaniard's criticism, even though the Serb speaks highly of his archrival.

"Nole has only good words for Nadal and Roger, but lately Rafa can’t contain the urge to send subliminal messages against Nole or making comparisons to Roger or him every chance he gets, trying to diminish Nole’s greatness and of course zero praise.

It must be very hard for him, but he’s showing very little class and sportsmanship, as a fan I want less words and hopefully if Rafa can make it I’d like to see them face each other on court. We deserve to see what was stolen from fans in 2022," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan labelled Nadal "salty," saying:

"Djokovic never said Nadal wanted to intimidate him, he just said that he was intimidated at the beginning of his career when he wasn't experienced enough until his coaches told him. What's wrong with Nadal? Why is he so salty? Also his fans trying to twist what Djokovic said."

Expand Tweet

A third fan chimed in, saying:

"Wow, can't sound more bitter than that. Djokovic really messed this guy up."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look into what Novak Djokovic has said about being 'intimidated' by Rafael Nadal's pre-match customs

Australia Tennis United Cup

While talking to Jon Wertheim on CBS' 60 Minutes show in December, Novak Djokovic said:

"I'm playing Rafa in Roland Garros, and I have his locker next to my locker, right? So, we are so close. And we're tryin' to give each other space. But then the locker room is also not that big."

"And, the way you jump around like Rafa does before we go out on the court. In the locker room, he's doing sprints next to you. I can even hear the music he's listening to, you know, in his headphones. So, you know, it's pissing me off," the Serb added.

The World No. 1, however, affirmed that he converted the intimidation into motivation.

"Early in my career, I didn't realize how all that's part of the scenario, right? So, I was getting intimidated by that. But it's also motivating me to do stuff myself and to show that I'm ready, you know? I'm ready for a battle, for a war," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

Djokovic currently leads the head-to-head count against Nadal 30-29.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here