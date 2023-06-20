"Can't wait to give you the biggest hug" - Anett Kontaveit’s retirement announcement sparks emotional reaction from Sloane Stephens

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has expressed her love and admiration for Anett Kontaveit in light of the Estonian's announcement that she was retiring from tennis at the age of just 27 due to a back injury.

Kontaveit, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 last year and won six WTA titles, revealed that she has lumbar disc degeneration in her back that prevents her from training and competing at the highest level.

On Tuesday, June 20, she put up a retirement post on Instagram, announcing that the upcoming Wimbledon Championships will be her last tournament as a professional player.

“Today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete. After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back,” Kontaveit wrote on Instagram.

“This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field. I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player – to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon” she added.

Stephens, who has previously partnered for doubles with Kontaveit at the Cincinnati Open, commented on her Instagram post with a touching message.

“Anett, I’m going to have to come all the way to Estonia now to visit you!! I’m going to miss you so much, you have no idea!!! I know your next chapter will be amazing and I can’t wait to see what you do next!! Can’t wait to give you the biggest hug at wimby! Love you.” Stephens wrote on Instagram.

Sloane Stephens on Instagram

The 27-year-old is one of the most successful players in Estonian history, having reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2020 and ten WTA finals, including at Wuhan in 2018 and Qatar in 2022.

She will play her final matches at SW19, where she has reached the third round for three consecutive years (2017, 2018, 2019).

Tennis stars pay tribute to Anett Kontaveit after her retirement announcement

Anett Kontaveit in 2023 Australian Open

Anett Kontaveit’s sudden retirement at the age of 27 has left many tennis players heartbroken.

Many tennis players have reacted to Kontaveit’s announcement. Aryna Sabalenka, for instance, commented on the Estonian’s post with a few emojis including one of shock and sadness.

Sabine Lisicki commented that she was sad to see Kontaveit retire this way and congratulated her on her career while also claiming that everyone would cheer for her at Wimbledon.

“Sorry to see you go this way. Congrats on a brilliant career. Everybody will be cheering for you at Wimbledon,” Lisicki stated.

Aryna Sabalenka and Sabine Lisicki were among the players who reacted to Anett Kontaveit's retirement

Poll : 0 votes