Eugenie Bouchard is back in her hometown of Montreal, where she will compete in the Canadian Open 2023, one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the country.

The 29-year-old received a qualifying wildcard into the event this year. She shared some photos of her journey, expressing her excitement to see her fans and play on home soil.

Bouchard, who is currently ranked No. 223 in the world, has been struggling with injuries and inconsistent form in the past few years.

On Thursday, August 3, she posted several pictures of herself boarding the plane and then pictures of her landing on her Instagram account.

“Can’t wait to see you all in Montreal this weekend!!!” Bouchard wrote on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

The 2023 Canadian Open will take place from August 7 to 13 in Montreal.

In related news, Bouchard recently shared her enthusiasm about the launch of "Rogers First Set." It is a novel nationwide initiative crafted to introduce the sport of tennis to young Canadians.

The program is a joint effort between Tennis Canada and communications giant Rogers. It seeks to inspire youth and families across diverse Canadian regions to delve into the world of tennis, fostering a fun, inclusive, safe and upbeat environment for acquiring fundamental tennis skills.

Bouchard took to her Instagram story to share the program's unveiling and convey her eagerness for this remarkable endeavor.

“Exciting news for canadian tennis #TeamRogers,” she wrote.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

Eugenie Bouchard's Wimbledon journey ends in disappointing defeat

Eugenie Bouchard in Mutua Madrid Open

Eugenie Bouchard faced disappointment in her attempt to secure a spot in the main draw of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Her journey was cut short during an initial qualifier match against Belgium's Greet Minnen on June 27.

Despite making it to the Wimbledon final in 2014 at just 20 years old, Bouchard's return after an extended injury hiatus was met with a challenging hurdle in Minnen this year. The match concluded with a 6-4, 7-5 victory for the Belgian.

Bouchard, currently positioned outside the top 200 rankings, has been absent from Wimbledon's main draw since 2019.

She has displayed occasional flashes of her remarkable skill in recent times. However, Bouchard has struggled to recapture her past prowess and self-assurance that positioned her among the game's elite players nearly 10 years ago.

Her journey forward necessitates a heightened level of consistency if she is to reclaim her standing as one of the world's premier players.