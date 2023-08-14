"Career high incoming" - Katie Boulter gushes over boyfriend Alex de Minaur as he continues outstanding form with Canadian Open 2023 final

Katie Boulter was ecstatic about her boyfriend Alex de Minaur’s latest feat at the 2023 Canadian Open.

On Sunday, de Minaur featured in the Canadian Open final against Jannik Sinner in Toronto. This was the Aussie’s maiden Masters 1000 final and an impressive fourth final of the season.

Earlier this year, de Minaur won the biggest title of his career at the ATP 500 in Acapulco. He followed it with runner-up finishes at the Queen’s Club Championship and most recently at the Los Cabos Open.

In Sunday’s final, Alex de Minaur, who was vying for his eighth career title, came up short against Jannik Sinner as the Italian secured a 6-4, 6-1 victory to lift his maiden Masters 1000 title.

Despite the loss, the Aussie’s girlfriend Katie Boulter expressed that she is proud of him. She was unable to witness the action live in the stadium but appreciated de Minaur on social media. The British No. 1 lauded him for making two finals on the trot in Mexico and Canada.

Katie Boulter also praised the 24-year-old for his reaching a career-high ranking of World No. 12.

“Back to back finals. Career high incoming #12. Proud. @alexdeminaur” an elated Katie Boulter wrote on her Instagram story.

The tennis couple has been riding high on success in recent times. Earlier this year, Katie Boulter lifted her maiden WTA title at the Nottingham Open.

Similar to her boyfriend Alex de Minaur, she also contested the recently concluded Canadian Open but bowed out in the second round against Coco Gauff.

The Brit recently competed in the qualifiers of the Cincinnati Open but pulled out in the third set against Camila Osorio 4-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (ret.) after failing to convert a match point in the second set.

It is worth noting that Katie Boulter too is set to assume a career-high ranking of World No. 60 on Monday.

"I'm going to push every single ounce that I've got" – Alex de Minaur on proving people wrong after Canadian Open final

Alex de Minaur took scalps over previous Masters 1000s winners Daniil Medvedev, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz en route to the 2023 Canadian Open summit clash.

Thanks to his final appearance, the 24-year-old, whose previous career-high ranking was World No. 15, will now have a real chance of breaking into the top 10 in the ongoing North American swing.

The Aussie has been consistent throughout the season and also currently holds 11th place in the live race to the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

Despite the impressive results, de Minaur noted that he is underappreciated in the tennis world, mainly due to his counterpunching style of play.

“Ultimately, the tennis world maybe isn't as excited what I've got to bring to the court -- is probably the way I would describe it,” the athlete confessed in his final Canadian Open press conference.

“A lot of people don't realize how hard it is to get to the position I am and the amount of work that's kind of gone into it. I'm the type of guy that's got to work for every point,” he added.

Alex de Minaur vowed that he will be fighting with all his might even if he his doesn’t get the deserved recognition.

"People might not appreciate what it takes to be where I am right now. But the beauty of that is that I know I'm going to push every single ounce that I've got in my body, in myself, to get to the best level that I can,” he said.

“I'll be very happy once I'm retired and I'm sitting on my couch, and I'll be able to look at my career and say, You know what? I achieved great things just by pure hard work and determination,” he added.

The Aussie is now expected to compete at the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati, where he will take on American J. J. Wolf in the opening round.