Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Carlos Alcaraz is not just a clay-court player, despite having the edge over others on the surface. Mouratoglou opined that Alcaraz is an all-court player and equally good on clay and hard courts.

The Spaniard announced himself on the ATP circuit in 2022, winning five titles, including his first Grand Slam, and also finished the season as the year-end World No. 1. He defeated both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on clay at the Madrid Masters and went on to lift the trophy by beating Alexander Zverev in the final. Out of his eight career titles, Alcaraz has won four on clay and four on hard courts.

In a video posted on social media, Mouratoglou said that Nadal is a classic clay-court player who has learned to be good on other surfaces. At the same time, he said that Alcaraz is an all-court player with an advantage on clay due to his attributes.

"I think Carlos Alcaraz is an all-court player, I don't think he is a clay-court player," Mouratoglou said. "Rafa is more of a clay court player. He's an all-court player, but he has learned to be good on other surfaces, but originally, he was really a clay court player, which is not the case for Carlos."

“I think he's an all-court player from the start. He's good on hard as on clay, maybe I would give him a little more advantage on clay than hard because he has some weapons that are deadly on clay.” he continued.

The 52-year-old also praised Alcaraz’s game and explained why he is better than other players on clay courts. He said that the 2022 US Open champion is a master in drop shots, has one of the best serves on tour, a powerful forehand, and is an incredible mover. These qualities give him an edge on the clay as compared to hard courts.

“The drop shot, and he's a master in drop shots. His kick serve which is one of the best, if not the best, on tour. And his forehand. And of course, he's an incredible mover. When you put all of this together, I think it gives him even an extra edge on clay compared to hard court.” Mouratoglou concluded.

“I’m going to try and avoid that pressure” - Carlos Alcaraz on defending his Barcelona title

Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed and defending champion at the Barcelona Open, has said that he is not thinking about defending his title at the ATP 500 event. The World No. 2 aims to secure his first successful title defense after failing to do so in Rio de Janeiro and Miami this year.

“We’ll be thinking about everything, apart from defending the title,” the Spaniard said at the pre-tournament press conference. “Barcelona is a place I love playing in, where I have really amazing memories, not just from last year, but also from playing when I was young. I’m going to try and avoid that pressure to defend the title.”

“I don’t feel like a favorite at all, every match is huge, and I have to play as well as possible,” he added.

Other notable names in the draw include Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2022 French Open finalist Casper Ruud, and Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz will begin his title defense against World No. 79 Nuno Borges in the round of 32, after receiving a bye in the first round.

