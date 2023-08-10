"Carlos Alcaraz is a beast" - Spaniard impresses Boris Becker with his keepie-uppie football trick

Carlos Alcaraz impressed Boris Becker when he flawlessly executed a keepie-uppie football trick, prompting the German tennis legend to hail him as 'a beast.'

Alcaraz defeated Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(3) in the second round at the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday. This triumph extended his remarkable winning streak to an impressive 13 matches, dating back to his title run at the Cinch Championship. It was a closely contested match, with both players hitting 17 winners each.

This victory further solidified the Spaniard's exceptional record this season, boasting an outstanding 18-2 at the ATP Masters 1000 level. Alcaraz will be determined to secure his fifth title at this level.

Prior to the match, Carlos Alcaraz showed off his football skills with a small ball. Tennis TV took to social media to share the video.

Impressed by Alcaraz's football skills, six-time Grand Slam champion, Boris Becker took to his social media and re-shared the video, calling Alcaraz 'a beast.'

"Carlos is a beast!" Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Boris Becker's Instagram story

"Carlos Alcaraz is on a track to win the number of Grand Slams for him to become a legend" - Gael Monfils

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2023 Wimbledon Championships trophy

Gael Monfils and Carlos Alcaraz are currently competing in the 2023 Canadian Open. The duo recently had the opportunity to share the court during practice sessions in preparation for their upcoming matches.

Following their session, Monfils discussed the remarkable ascent, promising future, and the work ethic of the recently crowned Wimbledon champion. The Frenchman asserted that World No. 1 is destined to become a legend in the sport.

“Carlos is a great guy; a great kid. You know, he's beginning of a big legend of the tennis. Definitely a champion already, but it's -- I think his goal is to become a legend like those legends that we have in our game,” Monfils said in his recent Canadian Open press conference.

Gael Monfils also recalled their encounter at Indian Wells in 2022, where Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in straight sets. The 36-year-old acknowledged that the Spaniard is "different" and expressed unwavering confidence in Alcaraz's future success.

“I played him last year. And when I finished the match, I told everybody, ‘Whoa, look out. He's going to be -- he is different.’ When I played him, you know, I felt like his ball was different. His movement was different. His mentality was different,” he added.

Gael Monfils further stated that he believes consistently winning Grand Slams is equivalent to achieving legendary status.

“He's already champion. When you're champion, for me, when you win slams, and he already won slams,” he said. “To win a lot of Grand Slams is to become a legend. If you win more than a certain number of Slams, you become a legend. I feel like he's on a track to win the number for him to become a legend," Monfils concluded.