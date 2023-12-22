“Carlos Alcaraz certainly can” – Spaniard is capable of creating rivalry with Novak Djokovic, believes Wally Masur

Australian former tennis player Wally Masur has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz is capable enough to take on Novak Djokovic.

The rivalry between Alcaraz and Djokovic began at the Madrid Open in 2022 when the duo clashed in the semifinals. The Spaniard trounced the 24-time Grand Slam champion and went on to win his first Masters 1000 title on clay.

In 2023, the Serb turned the tables by winning three of their four duels. However, Alcaraz pieced together a famous upset by prevailing over him in the Wimbledon final.

Former World No. 15 Masur commented on a potential rivalry between the two in a recent episode of the AO Show podcast. He heaped praise on Alcaraz, saying:

"We're looking for an heir apparent to the Big Four, someone who can create a rivalry with Djokovic, and Alcaraz certainly can. I really do enjoy watching him play.

"I'm so impressed with his character. He plays in the fine tradition of all the Spanish players. He's a real warrior and, as I said, a real entertainer. So probably my favorite moment — the Wimbledon final."

Masur also appreciated Alcaraz for recovering from a comprehensive loss to the same opponent at the French Open to triumph at the Championships within four weeks.

"They played at the French Open in the semifinal and Alcaraz was overwhelmed. He admitted that Novak was inside his head, and anybody who said otherwise when they played Novak was lying. So, he's very open and transparent," Masur said.

"But he certainly rectified the situation. He rectified the situation in Wimbledon and even up to the very final game. It seemed like the tension was building and could Alcaraz get it done? But he got it done in style."

Novak Djokovic has defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets only once

Nitto ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has registered only one straight-set victory against Carlos Alcaraz thus far. He currently leads their head-to-head 3-2.

The Serb's first success against the World No. 2 came at Roland Garros in June 2023. He bettered the Spaniard, who struggled with cramps during the match, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

At the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, he had to fight with all his might in the summit clash. Alcaraz faltered after winning the opening set which allowed his opponent to walk out with a 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) win.

Djokovic recorded his first straight-set win against Carlos Alcaraz in a group-stage tie at the 2023 ATP Finals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis