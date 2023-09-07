Defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated like Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham after qualifying for the semi-final at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz knocked Germany's Alexander Zverev out of the tournament without much difficulty in their quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, September 6. He broke his opponent's serve four times and saved his on five occasions to secure the match 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 while winning 98 points in the process.

The Spaniard marked his victory over Zverev in style roaring 'VAMOS' after spreading his arms wide and high while looking up to the heavenly skies.

His celebration reminded a user on X (formerly Twitter) of soccer sensation Jude Bellingham, who plays for the Spanish club Real Madrid in La Liga.

The user shared the 20-year-old's video and wrote:

"Alcaraz with the Bellingham celebration."

Expand Tweet

Fans have been treated to some unique celebrations at this year's US Open including Ben Shelton's 'dial-in'.

With big matches coming up, tennis lovers can expect to witness more moments like these this weekend. Ben Shelton takes on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faces Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz leads the head-to-head count against his next US Open opponent Daniil Medvedev 2-1

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz greet each other: Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz enjoys a slim 2-1 lead over Daniil Medvedev in their head-to-head count. The duo is set to play a second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open on Friday after their Wimbledon final-four meeting in July.

Both faced each other for the first time at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships in a Round of 64 tie. The Russian faced little challenge from teen Alcaraz and won the match 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 34 minutes.

In their next two encounters, it was Alcaraz who came up with straight-set victories. The Spaniard thrashed Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the Indian Wells Masters trophy in March this year.

Their latest match-up at the Championships yielded similar result as Medvedev went down 3-6, 3-6, 3-6 to the eventual champion. After his win over Andrey Rublev, the Russian suggested he needs to be at more than 100 percent in his quest to go level with Alcaraz in the head-to-head count.

"It needs to be 11 out of 10 because yeah, that's how Carlos is, very strong. Even here I think he lost one set but I watch some matches, sometimes on breakpoints he runs for the passing shots. Incredible stuff," the 2021 US Open winner Medvedev said during a press conference.