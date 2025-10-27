"Carlos Alcaraz what have you done?" - Fans 'blame' Spaniard as Joao Fonseca teases new bald hairdo after Basel triumph

Carlos Alcaraz surprised fans by sporting an extreme buzz cut at the 2025 US Open. Later, the Spaniard revealed that the cut was the result of a botched attempt from his brother at giving him a haircut in the absence of his regular barber. More recently, Joao Fonseca, after winning the 2025 Swiss Indoors title in Basel, claimed that he would get his head shaved. This led to several fans playfully 'blaming' Alcaraz for inspiring Fonseca.The 19-year-old Brazilian, widely regarded as a future tennis great, registered a memorable, straight-set victory against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Basel final. While delivering the winner's speech, the youngster disclosed that he and his team had decided in advance that he would get his head shaved if he won one of the recent events he featured in.&quot;Thanks a lot to you guys. We made the promise that if we win one of these tournaments, we’re gonna shave my head. Soon I’m not gonna have hair,&quot; Fonseca said.Unsurprisingly, Joao Fonseca's words prompted tennis fans across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at both the young Brazilian as well as Carlos Alcaraz, who, since debuting his bold buzz cut at the US Open, has changed the color of his short hair from black to platinum blonde.&quot;Alcaraz what have you done?,&quot; one fan asked.&quot;I blame Carlos Alcaraz for this. Or Alvaro Alcaraz. Baldcaraz what have you done,&quot; commented another.&quot;Looks like someone’s about to meet Victor the Barber (Alcaraz's regular barber) or Alvaro (Alcaraz's brother),&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Following Alcaraz's footsteps,&quot; opined one.&quot;Joao: Watch out Carlos!,&quot; another added.&quot;Joao Blondseca incoming,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Carlos Alcaraz refreshed platinum blonde haircut ahead of Paris Masters 2025Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session at the 2025 Paris Masters (Source: Getty)Before heading to Paris for this year's Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz underwent an evolution of sorts under the supervision of his barber, Victor Martinez. The barber, who hails from the same Spanish city as Alcaraz (Murcia) took to Instagram and posted a picture of the reigning World No. 1 and six-time Major champion's refreshed haircut.&quot;Super Saiyan evolved again,&quot; Martinez captioned the picture.Alcaraz is one of the red-hot favorites for the Paris Masters title. Joao Fonseca is also set to participate in the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event, with the Brazilian slated to lock horns with Denis Shapovalov in the first round.