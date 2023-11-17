Carlos Alcaraz downs Daniil Medvedev to set up a semifinal showdown against Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz's 6-4, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev in his final match of the group stage assured him a passage into the semifinals of the ATP Finals. His opponent there is none other than defending champion Novak Djokovic.

It has been a rather quick turnaround for Alcaraz, who's competing in the season-endng championships for the first time. He looked a little out of depth as he slumped to a three-set defeat to Alexander Zverev in his first group tie.

But Alcaraz rebounded with a win over Andrey Rublev to keep himself in contention. While Medvedev had already qualified for the semifinals, it was a must-win match for the young Spaniard. He played like a man on a mission and produced a clinical performace as he raced to victory in over an hour.

Alcaraz faced only a couple of break points, which he fended off with ease. Medvedev had no answers to the 20-year old's tactics and was outclassed right from the start. The win puts him atop the Red Group as well and pits him against the second-placed player in the Green Group, who is Djokovic.

Alcaraz and Djokovic will now renew their rivalry in the semifinals. The Serb's campaign here has been a bit up-and-down. He has been pushed to three sets in all of his matches, which included wins over Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz, and a loss to Jannik Sinner.

Sinner has established himself as the man to beat this week. He'll square off against Medvedev in the other semifinal. The Italian is the only player to make it through the group stage without losing a match and is on a nine-match winning streak at present.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face off for the fourth time this season

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic's rivalry has heated up considerably this year. After not encountering each other since their very first battle at the 2022 Madrid Open, which went the Spaniard's way, the two have crossed paths thrice this season.

Djokovic came out on top in their first meeting this year, which took place at the French Open. Alcaraz avenged that loss by besting the Serb in a five-set thriller in the Wimbledon final to capture his second Major title.

The duo next met in the final of the Cincinnati Masters, in which Djokovic saved a championship point to hoist the trophy. The stage is now set to for another captivating duel between two of the season's best players.

